Double celebration for croquet champions

Croquet winners and runners-up pictured with the referee Deborah Matten: on the left Sonja Enzerink and Lorraine Beattie (Alstonville) with Penny Scott and Gloria Drew (Ballina Cherry Street). Contributed

LISMORE Croquet Club hosted the Northern Rivers Croquet Association Golf Croquet Doubles Championships with great success.

There were 16 entrants making up eight double teams from Casino Croquet Club, Lismore Croquet Club, Ballina Croquet Club and Cherry Street Ballina Croquet Club.

Play was divided into two blocks of four. Games were limited to one hour and on the day there was only one game where time ran out at a score of 4-3.

The event was well run with many people helping out with games organisation, refereeing, scoring, catering and cleaning up.

The lawns were in fine condition and quite fast once the morning dew had cleared.

All players displayed determination with quality play and sportsmanship throughout the tournament which ensured the event was enjoyed by all, spectators and players alike.

Many of the games were tightly fought. There were plenty of great clearing shots, whether by accident or design, as well as some really good ball placements and fantastic hoop running.

Penny Scott and Gloria Drew came out clear winners of Block A and Lorraine Beattie and Sonja Enzerink won Block B.

The final between those winners was a battle royal with the teams scoring hoop for hoop up until hoop 11.

At Hoop 9 with the score at 4-all, Beattie made a beautifully executed hoop from the boundary to win the hoop; a shot she likes to do whenever the opportunity presents.

Then came a mighty battle for hoop 10, which took 18 minutes.

Both sides gained what looked like magnificent positions only to have hopes dashed.

The argy-bargy was fantastic to watch. Drew eventually secured the hoop with a great angle shot.

After spending so much time on hoop 10 the next two hoops went relatively quickly resulting in Beattie and Enzerink coming up winners with a score of 7-5.