Do's and dont's: Bluesfest survival guide

YES WE ARE: An enthusiastic crowd at the 25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest 2014.

THE stars have arrived, the stages are ready, the food stalls are prepared and the Northern Rivers is abuzz, roads are congested and locals have a reason to feel inconvenienced by tourists: it must be Bluesfest time!

If you are going to Bluesfest for five days or just one, it pays off to read some handy hints and have a flawless festival experience.

The Bluesfest App: It's in your pocket and it allows you to plan every single music act you want to see. It also has a map, travel options and FAQs. The app is a good way for organisers to communicate with punters in case updates on transport or on other matters are needed. Also, it's free.

The Playing Schedule: You can download it from here.

The RFID Drink tickets wristband: This year you can say goodbye to drink tickets. Radio Frequency Identification wristbands allow you to have a digital wallet in any of the seven bars at the festival. Of course, purchasing them is not essential.

Click here to read more about RFID Drink wristbands.

Emergency Hotline: The Emergency Helpline number is printed on your wristband and at all First Aid marker points throughout the festival site. This number is strictly for emergencies only. Emergency medics are on site and ready to attend to your medical needs. The Emergency Hotline number is 0402 495 806.

Gumboots: Even if it is not very rainy, the terrain may get muddy. Pro tip: Leave some comfortable shoes in the car and change into them before you drive out of the festival every night.

Protection from the elements: Hat, sunscreen, mosquito repellent, something warm for the evening.

What do you need to to get your ticket: Bring your Bluesfest ticket (e-ticket or hard ticket) and photo ID. Bluesfest is a licensed event and everyone must have ID.

What is not allowed: Alcohol, illicit substances (drug detection dogs will be present during the festival), unsealed bottles, glass, iPads for recording, video or audio recorders, umbrellas and animals.

Fold-up Chairs: You can take your own portable chairs to the festival but they are not permitted inside any of the tents, due to safety reasons. Fixed seating is provided behind the mixing desk at each stage.

Parking: Free car parking is available on site. Remember to be patient when leaving the site after the night is over. Traffic control staff will work on getting punters out as fast as possible, but when there are a lot of cars leaving at the same time, delays will happen. Overnight camping is not permitted in the car parks.

Buses: Blanch's Bus company will be offering shuttle bus services to and from Byron Bay, Lennox Head and Ballina. Click here for the full time table. Also, Brunswick Valley Coaches will be offering shuttle bus services to and from Bangalow, Mullumbimby, Brunswick Head and Ocean Shores. Click here for the full time table.

Access: Bluesfest supplies disabled parking and viewing platforms for patrons confined to wheelchairs. Disabled toilets are located at all locations.

Smoking: In accordance with NSW smoking laws, cigarettes will not be sold inside the festival. Smoking is not allowed inside festival tents.