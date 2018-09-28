Romance rumours at Dora the Explorer set

Micke Moreno on his way to Australia from his home in Orlando in the US in a picture uploaded on his Instagram account on July 26.

WHERE did Diego go go?

Dora The Explorer actor Micke Moreno, who plays Dora's cousin Diego, has returned to the US following a rumoured on-set romance with the film's star, Isabela Moner.

Moner, 17, plays a teenage version of beloved children's character Dora in director James Bobin's live-action feature.

The Dora The Explorer cast/characters. Picture: Instagram.

The production is shooting on location at Palm Beach Currumbin High, which is doubling for the teenage Dora's Silver Lake High School in the film.

Crew members said Colombian-born singer and actor Moreno, who turned 20 on September 14, and Moner, born in Ohio to an American father and Peruvian mother, were more than friends.

"The joke is they were kissing cousins," one said.

Escobar: Paradise Lost (2014) stars Benicio Del Toro and Micke Moreno. Picture: Todd Williamson/gettyimages.com

While Moreno was cast as the older version of Diego, former Stuck in the Middle star Malachi Barton, 11, played the young Diego, with Madelyn Miranda as the young Dora.

Moreno, who grew up travelling with his parents in the circus Ringling Brothers & Barnum and Bailey circus, made his first TV appearance at age 4.

Isabela Moner as a teenage Dora The Explore in Paramount's live-action movie directed by James Bobin. The movie is being filmed on the Gold Coast.

The piano, guitar and ukulel player made the Top 20 of the TV talent show La Banda and played Martin in the movie Escobar: Paradise Lost alongside Benicio Del Toro.

Moreno uploaded a video of himself on Instagram two weeks ago as he left Australia. In it, he's staring out the window of a car on his way to Brisbane Airport.

Isabela Moner rides a rental bike on the Gold Coast in a screenshot from a video filmed by Micke Moreno and posted on Instagram.

The video has text/titles across the screen, one of which reads "I no longer felt scared of asteroids when you were by my side" and another that says "skipping all of them except this one".

The video is accompanied by a beautiful, melancholic version of Moner singing Daniel Caesar's The Best Part, accompanied by acoustic guitar, with another male.

The song includes the lyrics:

"I know you're a star

Where you go I follow

No matter how far

If life is a movie

Oh you're the best part, oh oh oh

You're the best part, oh oh oh

Best part

It's the sunrise

And those brown eyes yes

You're the one that I desire

When we wake up

And then we make love

It makes me feel so nice."

Another video on Instagram, filmed by Moreno, shows Moner ready to go for a ride along the foreshore on an orange rental pushbike.

Dora the Explorer‘s young Dora Madelyn Miranda and young Diego Malachi Barton.

Moner dated her Splitting Adam castmate Jace Norman, the star of Nickelodeon series Henry Danger, in 2016-2017.

The Bulletin contacted the film's publicist and Moreno's management for comment, but there had been no response by deadline last night.

Dora the Explorer is due out in 2019 - a year before the 20th anniversary of the original Dora The Explorer (2000) series.