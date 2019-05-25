Dope Lemon's latest music video shot here

LOCATION: A still from the music video for Dope Lemon's single Hey You. Can you identify the location?

VARIOUS Byron Shire spots were used as locations for Dope Lemon's new music video for Hey You, released last week.

The music video was shot at a number of location in Billinudgel, including the local pub.

Dope Lemon is the solo project by Byron resident and musician Angus Stone, who has just announced an upcoming new album, Smooth Big Cat, out July 12 via BMG Australia.

The artist has also confirmed dates for his first headline shows since 2016, with dates in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide Perth and Auckland this August, plus a tour or Europe this September and October.

New single Hey You is a glowing invitation to enhance your moment.

Shot in Byron Bay by award-winning cinematographer Stefan Jose, the music video offers a beguiling insight into the life of the Smooth Big Cat and his foxiest furry friends.

The video features a number of people on 'furry' outfits or at least with animal masks, frlocking around Billinudgel.

Recorded over three months at Belafonte, the studio on his ranch in the Byron Shire, Smooth Big Cat is Dope Lemon "squeezed to pure juice".

"It is Angus' real world - blue moon music, songs for when the eve is about to turn into something special. A record for wild hearted escapades and fuzzy, melty moments laying back on the rug."

It's been two years since Hounds Tooth, the last Dope Lemon EP, and a full three since Honey Bones, Stone's instant-classic debut, which amassed over 100 million streams.