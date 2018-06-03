Doomed fig tree attracts wave of support

SAVE THE TREE: Sherrie Yeomans, of Lennox Head, has been campaigning to save this 200-year-old fig tree on Castle Dr, which the council plans to chop.

SAVE THE TREE: Sherrie Yeomans, of Lennox Head, has been campaigning to save this 200-year-old fig tree on Castle Dr, which the council plans to chop. Marc Stapelberg

AN online petition to save the doomed Moreton Bay fig tree at Castle Dr, Lennox Head, has attracted more than 1400 signatures.

The change.org petition was launched last week by Sherrie Yeomans and will be directed to the State Member for Ballina, Tamara Smith, and the NSW Office of Heritage and the Environment.

Ballina Shire Council has decided to chop down the tree, believed to be about 200 years old, down based arborists and engineers' reports the tree is causing damage to a neighbouring property.

The council late last year was advised its insurer won't cover further damage caused by the tree.

However, Ms Yeomans, writes: "Due to minimal movement issues on the adjoining property, the owners and council have decided to cut down this beautiful local piece of our heritage.”

"We enlisted arborists and engineers. Their reports show evidence that the issues are either not from the fig at all or not solely from the fig and can be fixed without cutting down this beautiful old tree.

"The arborist costing supplied for a root barrier is approximately one-half of what it would cost to fell the fig.”

The petition is titled Castle Dr Fig Protectors.