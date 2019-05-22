Don't worry, be happy, The Original Wailers are coming

REGGAE: The Original Wailers are Chet Samuel (lead vocals / guitar), Al Anderson, Omar Lopez (bass guitar), Howard Smith (drums), and Adrian "AK” Cisneros (keyboards and organ).

REGGAE: The Original Wailers are Chet Samuel (lead vocals / guitar), Al Anderson, Omar Lopez (bass guitar), Howard Smith (drums), and Adrian "AK” Cisneros (keyboards and organ).

JAMAICAN reggae royalty, The Original Wailers, return to perform all the Bob Marley & The Wailers hits.

New York musician Al Anderson was asked to play lead guitar on Bob Marley & The Wailers' Natty Dread sessions (1974).

Anderson played lead guitar on Crazy Baldhead and on the Live! album (1975), remaining with the band until 1976, when he joined Word, Sound and Power, backing Peter Tosh.

He returned to Marley's band and played on the Survival and Uprising albums.

After Marley's death, Anderson continued to tour with The Wailers Band.

In 2008, he formed the band The Original Wailers with Junior Marvin, which Marvin left in 2011.

Bob Marley & The Wailers sold more than 250 million albums worldwide with an incredible songbook - Is This Love, Could You Be Loved, Three Little Birds, One Love, No Woman No Cry, Get Up, Stand Up, Buffalo Soldier, I Shot The Sheriff, Jamming, Redemption Song and more.

Diagnosed with acral lentiginous melanoma in 1977, Bob Marley died on May 11, 1981 in Miami at age 36.

Speaking to The Northern Star in 2017, Anderson said The Original Wailers were keeping the musician's legacy alive.

"I spent the last week of Bob Marley's life before he went on his journey and he asked me to honour the music that we created together,” he said.

"I gave him my solemn oath so that's what I am doing.

"We play the music of Bob Marley to the best of our ability.”

Al Anderson said the band doesn't play just Marley's music at their shows.

"I also have two albums of my own music that we could play during our set, such as the 2013 Miracle album for which we received a Grammy nomination.”

The Original Wailers bring the Marley sound and the Marley vibe as they carry on his message of love and unity.

At The Northern, 35/43 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Wednesday, June 5.