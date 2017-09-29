Don't wear the uniform if you're not an SES or RFS member

FORMER members of local volunteer emergency service organisations have been attending fires, car crashes and other emergencies, according to police.

The Richmond Local Area command has issued a reminder to former RFS or SES members that they are legally obliged to return any uniform and equipment.

"It is important to understand that if you have resigned or have been asked to leave, you are no longer part of the organisation and cannot possess or wear the uniform," the Richmond LAC posted on its Facebook page.

"Possessing a uniform could lead to a charge of 'Goods In Custody.'

"Anyone impersonating an emergency services organisation officer could be charged under the State Emergency and Rescue Management Amendment Act.

"If you have an old SES or RFS uniform please return it to your branch or your local police station."