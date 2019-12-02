'Don't wait for a warning': Bushfire conditions to worsen

Cynthia Bodycote shot these incredible images as the Myall Creek fire threatened Ashby on Tuesday night. Photo: Cynthia Bodycote

WHILST we've seen rain in some areas over the weekend, weather conditions are forecast to deteriorate today with strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity, according to the NSW RFS.

NSW RFS Northern Rivers zone said residents south of Ashby-Tullymorgan Road, including the areas of Ashby and Ashby Village, need to actively monitor conditions.

"You need to be prepared to activate your Bushfire Survival Plan, if your plan is to leave, know where you will go and leave early in the day. Don't wait for a warning," NSW RFS Northern Rivers zone said.

"If you are in the areas of Brewers Road near Kippenduff, Gallaghers Road or Mororo Road you need to monitor conditions and know what you will do if threatened by fire.

"If you are in the areas near Iluka and Woombah you need to stay up to date and know what you will do if the situation changes."

A Total Fire Ban (TOBAN) has been issued for the Far North Coast for today Monday 2 December.

The TOBAN applies to midnight tonight and includes Ballina, Byron, Clearance Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed.

Tomorrows Fire Danger Rating is VERY HIGH. Forecast strong winds, low humidity and dry conditions mean there will be an elevated fire danger.

Northwest winds are predicted to become stronger and shift around to the west into the afternoon.