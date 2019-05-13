Don't vote them in, laugh with them at comedy festival

NO, in this federal election you are not meant to vote for Mel Buttle or Dave Thorton.

You may have seen signs with their smiley faces and their names, but that's not their political campaign: it's advertising for the inaugural Byron Comedy Festival.

Falling on election weekend, the festival will bring shows such Best of British, showing over Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18, and starring UK comic lovelies Jeff Green, Bob Franklin and Dan Willis.

Saturday's headline comedy show is The Comedy Collective, starring Dave Thornton from The Project, who has been busy with his solo show at Sydney and Melbourne Comedy Festivals. He is joined by two of Australia's rising stars of the comedy circuit, Nikki Britton and Mel Buttle.

The Comedy Festival closes with Women Rule The World, a comedy debate with teams headed up by Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs. The larger than life ladies of laughter take charge of their teams that include Jonathan Atherton, Greg Sullivan, Dusty Rich and Lindsay Webb.

Burlesque teacher Alex Frith has been running a very special burlesque workshop called Show Us Ya Wits! For the last five weeks, a group of keen amateur and semi-professional performers have been meeting to present a gender-blending age-defying show featuring local legend, Feather. At 82, Feather has moves most people could only dream about. On Saturday, May 18, at 10.45pm.