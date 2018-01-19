Don't swim at lake, health authorities warn

Lake Ainsworth in Lennox Head is being investigated by health authorities for possible contamination.

HEALTH authorities are investigating possible contamination at Lennox Head lake, four days after reports emerged of swimmers were struck down with vomiting and diarrhoea after a day at the popular waterhole.

Director of the North Coast Public Health Unit (PHU) Paul Corben said people should consider alternative swimming spots to Lake Ainsworth until the investigation is complete.

At this stage, there are no clear explanations for the reported illnesses.

The PHU is asking those directly affected or those providing care to those unwell to contact the unit on 1300 066 055.

Those with gastro-like symptoms after swimming at the lake are encouraged to see their doctor and submit a stool test.

Mr Corben said the bouts of sickness were a timely reminder for swimmers that natural waterways such as dams, lakes and rivers may contain harmful bacteria and viruses, especially after heavy rainfall.

Swimmers at any time should avoid getting water into their mouths.