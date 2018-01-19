Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Don't swim at lake, health authorities warn

Lake Ainsworth in Lennox Head is being investigated by health authorities for possible contamination.
Lake Ainsworth in Lennox Head is being investigated by health authorities for possible contamination. Marc Stapelberg
Claudia Jambor
by

HEALTH authorities are investigating possible contamination at Lennox Head lake, four days after reports emerged of swimmers were struck down with vomiting and diarrhoea after a day at the popular waterhole.

Director of the North Coast Public Health Unit (PHU) Paul Corben said people should consider alternative swimming spots to Lake Ainsworth until the investigation is complete.

At this stage, there are no clear explanations for the reported illnesses.

The PHU is asking those directly affected or those providing care to those unwell to contact the unit on 1300 066 055.

Those with gastro-like symptoms after swimming at the lake are encouraged to see their doctor and submit a stool test.

Mr Corben said the bouts of sickness were a timely reminder for swimmers that natural waterways such as dams, lakes and rivers may contain harmful bacteria and viruses, especially after heavy rainfall.

Swimmers at any time should avoid getting water into their mouths.

Topics:  gastroenteritis lake ainsworth lennox head northern rivers environment northern rivers health sickness

Lismore Northern Star
LAKE TESTS: Final results revealed by Ballina council

LAKE TESTS: Final results revealed by Ballina council

MORE than 20 kids fell ill after swimming there. Now final tests into harmful bacteria levels have been completed.

On the run for 23 years: Fugitive caught at Ballina

Ballina police stumbled across a fugitive of 23 years staying at a caravan park.

The 49-year-old man had been evading police for two decades

'Pull over and let them pass': Truckie's warning to drivers

Hernes Freight Service operations manager Tony Cutler wants vehicle drivers to be more aware of sharing the road with trucks.

"It's safer to be behind the truck"

$100 vouchers to help pay for kids' sporting cost

ACTIVE KIDS: Casino West Public School girls defend against the onslaught of St Marys girls on the netball court at the primary school Beef Week Cup. Photo Samantha Elley/ Express Examiner

Financial incentive to sign kids up for sport and fitness activities

Local Partners