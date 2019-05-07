Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vincent Kompany celebrates the win with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Picture: Getty Images
Vincent Kompany celebrates the win with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Picture: Getty Images
Soccer

Don't shoot, don't shoot: Kompany defies teammates

7th May 2019 9:38 AM

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany said he had lived up to a vow to "one day" score a long-range goal after his wonder strike secured a 1-0 win at home to Leicester that left the champions in charge of the destiny of the Premier League title with a match to play.

City were heading for a frustrating evening at the Etihad Stadium until Kompany let fly with a 25-yard shot into the top corner 20 minutes from time - the centre-back's first City goal from outside the box.

Read the full story here 

More Stories

Show More
english premier league leicester city liverpool manchester city vincent kompany
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Hit and run victim's son accused of dangerous car chase

    premium_icon Hit and run victim's son accused of dangerous car chase

    Crime POLICE have chased a driver through several Northern Rivers villages after he refused to stop for a random breath test.

    • 7th May 2019 9:53 AM
    How passive pot smoking can cost you your licence

    premium_icon How passive pot smoking can cost you your licence

    Crime Lawyer warns consumption is penalised despite ability to drive

    Paramedic facing 'hideous treatment' after cancer diagnosis

    premium_icon Paramedic facing 'hideous treatment' after cancer diagnosis

    News A man who has spent years helping others now needs your help

    Road was open before family's car plunged into murky river

    premium_icon Road was open before family's car plunged into murky river

    News Inquest will look into tragic death of mother, kids in Tweed River