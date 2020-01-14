Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STRONG STANCE: Hinkler MP Keith Pitt says regional jobs can’t come at the expense of any change to climate change policies. Picture: File
STRONG STANCE: Hinkler MP Keith Pitt says regional jobs can’t come at the expense of any change to climate change policies. Picture: File
News

‘Don’t sacrifice jobs for climate policy’: Pitt

Christian Berechree
, christian.berechree@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
14th Jan 2020 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TALK about polls and popularity is "ludicrous" in the midst of a national emergency, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt says.

He also said regional jobs needed to be protected and should not be jeopardised for the sake of increasing emissions targets.

Speaking in response to recent Newspoll figures showing Prime Minister Scott Morrison's popularity had plunged in the wake of his response to the ongoing bushfire crisis, Mr Pitt said now was not the time for talk about polls.

"Any talk about polling figures or popularity is just ludicrous at a time when we need to be fighting fires, saving lives and property and starting a recovery process in the towns affected," he said.

He defended his government's much scrutinised climate policies, saying regional jobs needed to come before changing emissions targets.

"The Federal Government's climate change policies are sensible and they are proportional to our 1.3 per cent contribution to global emissions," Mr Pitt said.

"We aren't going to shut down regional jobs and the Australian economy to make a tiny blip of difference in total global emissions.

"We have a sensible climate policy that was accepted by the Australian people at the election.

"We are meeting and beating the emissions targets we set."

He conceded, however, that "everything evolves over a period of time", referencing Mr Morrison's comments about the Coalition's climate policies needing to change.

"All policies and all legislation can change over time and that is our job in parliament to review and renew policy if required," Mr Pitt said.

"We will keep a watching brief on this."

More Stories

Show More
bushfires climate change keith pitt scott morrison
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family grieves after death of 'passionate' pilots

        premium_icon Family grieves after death of 'passionate' pilots

        Breaking THE family of a Toowoomba pilot and his brother killed in a plane crash in northern New South Wales has issued a statement regarding the tragedy.

        Fatal punch victim farewelled in a sea of colour

        premium_icon Fatal punch victim farewelled in a sea of colour

        News FRIENDS and family have said their final goodbyes to an East Lismore man who was...

        REVEALED: How deadly stabbing unfolded in CBD park

        premium_icon REVEALED: How deadly stabbing unfolded in CBD park

        Crime A father and son lay critically injured and expressed their love for each other as...

        Perfect conditions for Ballina swim event

        premium_icon Perfect conditions for Ballina swim event

        News SHAWS Bay has “never looked so good”, so get your goggles and get ready to compete...