‘Don’t run’: Accused Bandidos’ warning to alleged victim

A man allegedly shot by a senior Bandidos bikie on the Sunshine Coast over an unpaid drug debt has told a court how the co-accused urged him not to run.

Sunshine Coast chapter Bandidos - president Kenneth James Whittaker and vice president Sean Brian Irwin are accused of attempting to kill associate Ashley Richard White, 37, just north of Brisbane last year.

Both defendants appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court for a committal hearing today.

Irwin is accused of organising a meeting with Mr White in July 2019 at Samsonvale, where police allege the pair confronted him about an unpaid drug debt.

Police allege Whittaker shot Mr White after he tried to run from the scene and a bullet grazed the man's chin before striking him in the shoulder.

A court previously heard that Irwin allegedly told him: "Don't run away, you'll just be making it worse" before the shooting.

Mr White today said he had gone to the Samonsvale property because he'd been bashed two days previously "and we were going to talk about that".

Once there he saw Whittaker with a handgun, he told the court.

Just before he was allegedly shot Mr White believed he overheard Whittaker saying "we're conspiring against" him.

"I thought that it was because (a person) had gone around Kenny to source drugs," he said.

Mr White told the court he butted into the conversation to say "we weren't conspiring against him".

"I tried to butt in and then that's when it happened," he said.

Whittaker's barrister Kim Bryson grilled Mr White about his various police statements accusing him of lying.

"I didn't lie," he said.

"There's a lot to remember, it was a pretty intense night."

In his third and final police statement last month Mr White admitted acquiring four ounces of methamphetamine and supplying a firearm to someone in return for drugs, the court heard.

"Did (police) tell you that if you confess to crimes in the statement, not to worry about it, you wouldn't be in trouble," Ms Bryson asked.

"No," he said.

The court heard Mr White, who is currently in custody, had been placed in a jail away from those involved in the attempted murder case for his own protection.

Ms Bryson and Irwin's barrister Doug Wilson will make a no case to answer submission on the attempted murder charge later today.

The attempted murder charges were earlier amended by the prosecution with reference to the defendants being participants in a criminal organisation being removed.

Magistrate Anthony Gett committed both men to stand trial in the Supreme Court for allegedly attempting to murder Mr White.

Whittaker will also stand trial for dangerous conduct with a weapon.

Irwin, who has been charged as a party to the alleged attempted murder, had a bail application refused.

Originally published as 'Don't run': Accused Bandidos' warning to alleged shooting victim