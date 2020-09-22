Don’t pop the border bubble, doctor warns

STAY SAFE: While the Queensland NSW border has been extended but a Lismore medical professional warns about complacency. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland.

LISMORE paediatrician Dr Chris Ingall said the extension of the Queensland border was “very good news”, but he also warned it could be recalled if people don’t remain vigilant.

Dr Ingall’s comments come after the Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the state will throw open its borders to several NSW local government areas from next weekend.

Ms Palaszczuk said the shires of Byron, Ballina, the City of Lismore, Richmond Valley, which includes Casino and Evans Head, Kyogle and Glen Innes would be added to the border zone from 1am on October 1.

However, Dr Ingall said people have a duty to listen to scientific evidence, look after themselves and their communities.

“Now the political decision-making has been taken away we are left with the COVID-19 decision making and we must remain vigilant,” he said.

“We live in a lucky part of the world, in a place with no crowded lifts and crowded public transport, with sunshine and high humidity, but we still need to do our part and mask up and social distance until we get a vaccine.”

Dr Ingall said wearing a mask can dramatically reduce your chances of not only contracting the pandemic but how ill you may be.

“Scientific evidence shows If a person is wearing the mask their viral load is much less,” he said.

“There is good evidence to show the amount of viral load determines the severity of the illness, so please do the right thing”.