Don't miss your chance to be crowned a queen
TIME is running out to enter the Beef Week Queen competition.
If you are aged between 18-25 years and have a passion for your community, don't hesitate to sign up to be a contender for this year's Beef Week Queen title.
Beef Week event organiser Maree Santarossa said there were many reasons to give it a go, not least because of regret.
"I hear so may women say to me I wish I entered Beef Week Queen when I was young,” Ms Santarossa said.
Past queens include 2018 Queen Madeleine Barrett, Ashleigh Little in 2017 and Georgie King in 2016.
Other benefits on becoming an entrant include: the community spirit and pride, meeting new friends, a "backstage” Beef Week experience, it's great for your resume and community profile, you get involved in your community, build self-confidence, learn how to be interviewed, learn public speaking skills. You could also win two airline tickets to Sydney and $500.
Sign up to be a Beef Week Queen entrant by going to the website casinobeefweek.com.au or head into the Beef Week office in Walker St, Casino.