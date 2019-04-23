Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Beef Week Queen Ashleigh Little in the parade at 2017 Casino Beef Week.
Beef Week Queen Ashleigh Little in the parade at 2017 Casino Beef Week. Susanna Freymark
Community

Don't miss your chance to be crowned a queen

23rd Apr 2019 1:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TIME is running out to enter the Beef Week Queen competition.

If you are aged between 18-25 years and have a passion for your community, don't hesitate to sign up to be a contender for this year's Beef Week Queen title.

Beef Week event organiser Maree Santarossa said there were many reasons to give it a go, not least because of regret.

"I hear so may women say to me I wish I entered Beef Week Queen when I was young,” Ms Santarossa said.

Past queens include 2018 Queen Madeleine Barrett, Ashleigh Little in 2017 and Georgie King in 2016.

Other benefits on becoming an entrant include: the community spirit and pride, meeting new friends, a "backstage” Beef Week experience, it's great for your resume and community profile, you get involved in your community, build self-confidence, learn how to be interviewed, learn public speaking skills. You could also win two airline tickets to Sydney and $500.

Sign up to be a Beef Week Queen entrant by going to the website casinobeefweek.com.au or head into the Beef Week office in Walker St, Casino.

beef week queen northern rivers communtiy northern rivers whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Surfers praised for efforts to rescue fisherman

    premium_icon Surfers praised for efforts to rescue fisherman

    News THE man was found unconscious and unresponsive by surfers, who helped him from the water.

    Prison inmate charged after alleged disturbing phone videos

    premium_icon Prison inmate charged after alleged disturbing phone videos

    Crime Police have charged four men over a range of offences

    3000 protesters unite at Stop Adani rally

    3000 protesters unite at Stop Adani rally

    Environment "I'd like to see an end to fossil fuels all together"

    $2 tacos, delicious margaritas at opening of new restaurant

    premium_icon $2 tacos, delicious margaritas at opening of new restaurant

    Whats On The new venue has created 40 jobs and will seat 250 people