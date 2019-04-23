Don't miss your chance to be crowned a queen

Beef Week Queen Ashleigh Little in the parade at 2017 Casino Beef Week.

Susanna Freymark

TIME is running out to enter the Beef Week Queen competition.

If you are aged between 18-25 years and have a passion for your community, don't hesitate to sign up to be a contender for this year's Beef Week Queen title.

Beef Week event organiser Maree Santarossa said there were many reasons to give it a go, not least because of regret.

"I hear so may women say to me I wish I entered Beef Week Queen when I was young,” Ms Santarossa said.

Past queens include 2018 Queen Madeleine Barrett, Ashleigh Little in 2017 and Georgie King in 2016.

Other benefits on becoming an entrant include: the community spirit and pride, meeting new friends, a "backstage” Beef Week experience, it's great for your resume and community profile, you get involved in your community, build self-confidence, learn how to be interviewed, learn public speaking skills. You could also win two airline tickets to Sydney and $500.

Sign up to be a Beef Week Queen entrant by going to the website casinobeefweek.com.au or head into the Beef Week office in Walker St, Casino.