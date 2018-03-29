LIST: What's open, what's closed over Easter weekend

Don't get caught out this Easter long-weekend - double check trading hours of your local supermarkets, cafes and restaurants.

The Northern Star has a short list of businesses and their trading hours that you may want to know.

Please note this does not incorporate every business or shop front, and could be subject to change.

If your business has some special Easter trading hours that you would like your community to know, just let us know we would love to hear from you. Email news@northernstar.com.au

LISMORE

Woolworths (Goonellabah)

Closed Good Friday

Open Saturday 7am-8pm

Sunday and Monday 8am-8pm

Woolworths (Lismore Central and Square)

Closed Good Friday

Open Saturday 7am-8pm

Sunday and Monday 8am-8pm

Aldi (Lismore)

Closed Good Friday

Open Saturday 7am-8pm

Open Sunday and Monday 8am-8pm

Coles (Lismore)

Closed Good Friday

Open Saturday 7am-8pm

Open Sunday and Monday 8am-6pm

Coles (Goonellabah)

Closed Good Friday

Open Saturday and Sunday 7am-9pm

Open Monday 7am-9pm

Dan Murphy's (Lismore)

Closed Good Friday

Open Saturday 9am-9pm

Open Sunday 10am-7pm

Lismore Workers Club

Open Good Friday 3pm-9pm

Open Saturday 9:30am-12am

Open Sunday and Monday 9:30am-9pm

RICHMOND VALLEY

Woolworths (Casino)

Closed Good Friday

Open Saturday 7am-8pm

Sunday and Monday 8am-8pm

Aldi (Casino)

Closed Good Friday

Open Saturday 8am-6pm

Open Sunday and Monday 9am-6pm

Coles (Casino)

Closed Good Friday

Open Saturday 6am-8pm

Open Sunday 8am-6pm

Open Monday 8am-7pm

Casino RSM

Open Good Friday 2pm-10pm

Open Saturday 10am-1am

Open Sunday and Monday 10am-10pm

Hotel Cecil (and bottle shop)

Closed Good Friday

Bar is open Saturday to Monday 11am-9pm

Restaurant is open Saturday to Monday for lunch 12pm-2pm and dinner 6pm-8pm

Bottle shop open Saturday 9am-9pm

Bottle shop open Sunday and Monday 10am-8pm

Espresso Bar is closed all weekend

Woodburn Evans Head RSL Club

Closed Easter long-weekend Thursday-Monday

SPAR Evans Head

Open everyday for the Easter long-weekend 7am-8pm

River Bistro Evans Head

Closed Good Friday

Open Saturday to Monday 10am-12pm

BALLINA SHIRE

Woolworths (Ballina Fair)

Closed Good Friday

Open Saturday 7am-8pm

Sunday and Monday 8am-8pm

Woolworths (Ballina River Street)

Closed Good Friday

Open Saturday 7am-8pm

Sunday and Monday 8am-6pm

Aldi (Ballina)

Closed Good Friday

Open Saturday 8am-6pm

Open Sunday and Monday 9am-6pm

Coles (Alstonville and Ballina)

Closed Good Friday

Normal trading Saturday, Sunday and Monday

The Cellar (Ballina)

Closed Good Friday

Normal trading hours Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Dan Murphy's (Ballina)

Closed Good Friday

Open Saturday 9am-9pm

Open Sunday 10am-7pm

Ballina RSL

Open everyday for the Easter long-weekend 8am-12am (closing time my vary depending on events)

BYRON SHIRE

Woolworths (Byron Bay)

Closed Good Friday

Open Saturday, Sunday and Monday 7am-12pm

Woolworths (Mullumbimby)

Closed Good Friday

Open Saturday 7:30am-7pm

Sunday and Monday 9am-6pm

Aldi (Byron Bay)

Closed Good Friday

Open Saturday 8am-6pm

Open Sunday and Monday 9am-6pm

The Cellar (Bangalow and Byron)

Closed Good Friday

Normal trading hours Saturday, Sunday and Monday

The Beach Hotel

Open Good Friday - Bistro 8am-9pm, Bar 10am-10pm

Beach Bottle closed Good Friday

Saturday, Sunday and Monday normal trading hours

Bangalow FoodWorks

Open all Easter long-weekend 7am-8pm

Bangalow Hotel

Open Thursday, Saturday and Monday 10am-12am

Open Friday 12pm-10pm

Open Sunday 11am-10pm

KYOGLE

Ritchies IGA (Kyogle)

Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Open Saturday 8am-7pm

Open Monday 9am-7pm

Commercial Hotel (Kyogle)

Open Good Friday 12pm-9pm

Saturday, Sunday and Monday 10am-10pm

Exchange Hotel (Kyogle)