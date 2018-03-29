LIST: What's open, what's closed over Easter weekend
Don't get caught out this Easter long-weekend - double check trading hours of your local supermarkets, cafes and restaurants.
The Northern Star has a short list of businesses and their trading hours that you may want to know.
Please note this does not incorporate every business or shop front, and could be subject to change.
If your business has some special Easter trading hours that you would like your community to know, just let us know we would love to hear from you. Email news@northernstar.com.au
LISMORE
Woolworths (Goonellabah)
- Closed Good Friday
- Open Saturday 7am-8pm
- Sunday and Monday 8am-8pm
Woolworths (Lismore Central and Square)
- Closed Good Friday
- Open Saturday 7am-8pm
- Sunday and Monday 8am-8pm
Aldi (Lismore)
- Closed Good Friday
- Open Saturday 7am-8pm
- Open Sunday and Monday 8am-8pm
Coles (Lismore)
- Closed Good Friday
- Open Saturday 7am-8pm
- Open Sunday and Monday 8am-6pm
Coles (Goonellabah)
- Closed Good Friday
- Open Saturday and Sunday 7am-9pm
- Open Monday 7am-9pm
Dan Murphy's (Lismore)
- Closed Good Friday
- Open Saturday 9am-9pm
- Open Sunday 10am-7pm
Lismore Workers Club
- Open Good Friday 3pm-9pm
- Open Saturday 9:30am-12am
- Open Sunday and Monday 9:30am-9pm
RICHMOND VALLEY
Woolworths (Casino)
- Closed Good Friday
- Open Saturday 7am-8pm
- Sunday and Monday 8am-8pm
Aldi (Casino)
- Closed Good Friday
- Open Saturday 8am-6pm
- Open Sunday and Monday 9am-6pm
Coles (Casino)
- Closed Good Friday
- Open Saturday 6am-8pm
- Open Sunday 8am-6pm
- Open Monday 8am-7pm
Casino RSM
- Open Good Friday 2pm-10pm
- Open Saturday 10am-1am
- Open Sunday and Monday 10am-10pm
Hotel Cecil (and bottle shop)
- Closed Good Friday
- Bar is open Saturday to Monday 11am-9pm
- Restaurant is open Saturday to Monday for lunch 12pm-2pm and dinner 6pm-8pm
- Bottle shop open Saturday 9am-9pm
- Bottle shop open Sunday and Monday 10am-8pm
- Espresso Bar is closed all weekend
Woodburn Evans Head RSL Club
- Closed Easter long-weekend Thursday-Monday
SPAR Evans Head
- Open everyday for the Easter long-weekend 7am-8pm
River Bistro Evans Head
- Closed Good Friday
- Open Saturday to Monday 10am-12pm
BALLINA SHIRE
Woolworths (Ballina Fair)
- Closed Good Friday
- Open Saturday 7am-8pm
- Sunday and Monday 8am-8pm
Woolworths (Ballina River Street)
- Closed Good Friday
- Open Saturday 7am-8pm
- Sunday and Monday 8am-6pm
Aldi (Ballina)
- Closed Good Friday
- Open Saturday 8am-6pm
- Open Sunday and Monday 9am-6pm
Coles (Alstonville and Ballina)
- Closed Good Friday
- Normal trading Saturday, Sunday and Monday
The Cellar (Ballina)
- Closed Good Friday
- Normal trading hours Saturday, Sunday and Monday
Dan Murphy's (Ballina)
- Closed Good Friday
- Open Saturday 9am-9pm
- Open Sunday 10am-7pm
Ballina RSL
- Open everyday for the Easter long-weekend 8am-12am (closing time my vary depending on events)
BYRON SHIRE
Woolworths (Byron Bay)
- Closed Good Friday
- Open Saturday, Sunday and Monday 7am-12pm
Woolworths (Mullumbimby)
- Closed Good Friday
- Open Saturday 7:30am-7pm
- Sunday and Monday 9am-6pm
Aldi (Byron Bay)
- Closed Good Friday
- Open Saturday 8am-6pm
- Open Sunday and Monday 9am-6pm
The Cellar (Bangalow and Byron)
- Closed Good Friday
- Normal trading hours Saturday, Sunday and Monday
The Beach Hotel
- Open Good Friday - Bistro 8am-9pm, Bar 10am-10pm
- Beach Bottle closed Good Friday
- Saturday, Sunday and Monday normal trading hours
Bangalow FoodWorks
- Open all Easter long-weekend 7am-8pm
Bangalow Hotel
- Open Thursday, Saturday and Monday 10am-12am
- Open Friday 12pm-10pm
- Open Sunday 11am-10pm
KYOGLE
Ritchies IGA (Kyogle)
- Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday
- Open Saturday 8am-7pm
- Open Monday 9am-7pm
Commercial Hotel (Kyogle)
- Open Good Friday 12pm-9pm
- Saturday, Sunday and Monday 10am-10pm
Exchange Hotel (Kyogle)
- Close Good Friday
- Open from 10am on Saturday, Sunday and Monday