LIST: What's open, what's closed over Easter weekend

Samantha Poate
by
29th Mar 2018 8:04 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM

Don't get caught out this Easter long-weekend - double check trading hours of your local supermarkets, cafes and restaurants.

The Northern Star has a short list of businesses and their trading hours that you may want to know.

Please note this does not incorporate every business or shop front, and could be subject to change.

If your business has some special Easter trading hours that you would like your community to know, just let us know we would love to hear from you. Email news@northernstar.com.au

LISMORE

Woolworths (Goonellabah)

  • Closed Good Friday
  • Open Saturday 7am-8pm
  • Sunday and Monday 8am-8pm

Woolworths (Lismore Central and Square)

  • Closed Good Friday
  • Open Saturday 7am-8pm
  • Sunday and Monday 8am-8pm

Aldi (Lismore)

  • Closed Good Friday
  • Open Saturday 7am-8pm
  • Open Sunday and Monday 8am-8pm

Coles (Lismore)

  • Closed Good Friday
  • Open Saturday 7am-8pm
  • Open Sunday and Monday 8am-6pm

Coles (Goonellabah)

  • Closed Good Friday
  • Open Saturday and Sunday 7am-9pm
  • Open Monday 7am-9pm

Dan Murphy's (Lismore)

  • Closed Good Friday
  • Open Saturday 9am-9pm
  • Open Sunday 10am-7pm

Lismore Workers Club

  • Open Good Friday 3pm-9pm
  • Open Saturday 9:30am-12am
  • Open Sunday and Monday 9:30am-9pm

RICHMOND VALLEY

Woolworths (Casino)

  • Closed Good Friday
  • Open Saturday 7am-8pm
  • Sunday and Monday 8am-8pm

Aldi (Casino)

  • Closed Good Friday
  • Open Saturday 8am-6pm
  • Open Sunday and Monday 9am-6pm

Coles (Casino)

  • Closed Good Friday
  • Open Saturday 6am-8pm
  • Open Sunday 8am-6pm
  • Open Monday 8am-7pm

Casino RSM

  • Open Good Friday 2pm-10pm
  • Open Saturday 10am-1am
  • Open Sunday and Monday 10am-10pm

Hotel Cecil (and bottle shop)

  • Closed Good Friday
  • Bar is open Saturday to Monday 11am-9pm
  • Restaurant is open Saturday to Monday for lunch 12pm-2pm and dinner 6pm-8pm
  • Bottle shop open Saturday 9am-9pm
  • Bottle shop open Sunday and Monday 10am-8pm
  • Espresso Bar is closed all weekend

Woodburn Evans Head RSL Club

  • Closed Easter long-weekend Thursday-Monday

SPAR Evans Head

  • Open everyday for the Easter long-weekend 7am-8pm

River Bistro Evans Head

  • Closed Good Friday
  • Open Saturday to Monday 10am-12pm

BALLINA SHIRE

Woolworths (Ballina Fair)

  • Closed Good Friday
  • Open Saturday 7am-8pm
  • Sunday and Monday 8am-8pm

Woolworths (Ballina River Street)

  • Closed Good Friday
  • Open Saturday 7am-8pm
  • Sunday and Monday 8am-6pm

Aldi (Ballina)

  • Closed Good Friday
  • Open Saturday 8am-6pm
  • Open Sunday and Monday 9am-6pm

Coles (Alstonville and Ballina)

  • Closed Good Friday
  • Normal trading Saturday, Sunday and Monday

The Cellar (Ballina)

  • Closed Good Friday
  • Normal trading hours Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Dan Murphy's (Ballina)

  • Closed Good Friday
  • Open Saturday 9am-9pm
  • Open Sunday 10am-7pm

Ballina RSL

  • Open everyday for the Easter long-weekend 8am-12am (closing time my vary depending on events)

BYRON SHIRE

Woolworths (Byron Bay)

  • Closed Good Friday
  • Open Saturday, Sunday and Monday 7am-12pm

Woolworths (Mullumbimby)

  • Closed Good Friday
  • Open Saturday 7:30am-7pm
  • Sunday and Monday 9am-6pm

Aldi (Byron Bay)

  • Closed Good Friday
  • Open Saturday 8am-6pm
  • Open Sunday and Monday 9am-6pm

The Cellar (Bangalow and Byron)

  • Closed Good Friday
  • Normal trading hours Saturday, Sunday and Monday

The Beach Hotel

  • Open Good Friday - Bistro 8am-9pm, Bar 10am-10pm
  • Beach Bottle closed Good Friday
  • Saturday, Sunday and Monday normal trading hours

Bangalow FoodWorks

  • Open all Easter long-weekend 7am-8pm

Bangalow Hotel

  • Open Thursday, Saturday and Monday 10am-12am
  • Open Friday 12pm-10pm
  • Open Sunday 11am-10pm

KYOGLE

Ritchies IGA (Kyogle)

  • Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday
  • Open Saturday 8am-7pm
  • Open Monday 9am-7pm

Commercial Hotel (Kyogle)

  • Open Good Friday 12pm-9pm
  • Saturday, Sunday and Monday 10am-10pm

Exchange Hotel (Kyogle)

  • Close Good Friday
  • Open from 10am on Saturday, Sunday and Monday
Lismore Northern Star
