Don't miss the special event on our skies this weekend

LOOK UP: Watch out for the ISS as it passes over Northern NSW this weekend. NASA

IT'S the science event you can see with your bare eyes, tonight and through the weekend.

The International Space Station (ISS) will be visible from the Northern Rivers tonight, tomorrow and Sunday, weather permitting.

The space station looks like a plane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn't have flashing lights or change direction.

According to NASA, It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical plane, as they generally fly at about 965 km per hour; the space station flies at 28,000 km/h.

Dylan O'Donnell, from Byron Bay Observatory, said the space station is visible because it is reflecting light from the sun.

”The trick is, if there is an ISS pass as close as possible to sunset, then the sun is illuminating and reflecting the ISS for longer. Otherwise it eventually passes into the Earth's shadow and then cannot be seen by the naked eye,” he said.

"From Byron Bay, next week, the ISS actually passes across the sun, so photographers with a solar scope can try for that.”

Several times a week, Mission Control at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, determines sighting opportunities for over 6700 locations worldwide.

Information from NASA's outreach program online confirmed the ISS will be visible from Lismore, Casino, Ballina, Maclean, Murwillumbah and Kingscliff tonight from 5.52pm for five minutes appearing from the north north west and disappearing in the east, south east.

On Saturday, the ISS will be visible from 6.41pm for two minutes.

On Sunday, the ISS will be visible from 5.52pm for four minutes.

The space station is Earth's only microgravity laboratory.

The football field-sized platform hosts a large number of science and technology experiments that are continuously being conducted by crew members, or are automated.

Research aboard the orbiting laboratory holds benefits for life back on Earth, as well as for future space exploration.

For further details visit spotthestation.nasa.gov.