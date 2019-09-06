Don't miss the Friday 13 show held at a secret location

HIDDEN TREASURE: Forest Art Show owners Claire Yerbury and Brendan Kelly will be exhibiting with other artists based around the theme of Flesh and Bone.

HIDDEN TREASURE: Forest Art Show owners Claire Yerbury and Brendan Kelly will be exhibiting with other artists based around the theme of Flesh and Bone. Marc Stapelberg

LOCAL artists received a cryptic, eerie parcel around four months ago via mail: it contained a dried pig's ear, dried lotus roots, desiccated mushrooms, small pieces of real bones and a 'skeletonised' leaf.

Instead of being the beginning of a Black Mirror episode, the parcel was an invitation to be part of an arts show in the middle of the forest.

Flesh and Bones the them for an upcoming arts and performance Forest Art Show co-created by Byron Shire artists Claire Yerbury and Brendan Kelly.

The show will include pieces or performances by Northern Rivers artists Hannah Massey, Justine Tasker, David Kas, John McCormick, Davika Cottrell, Karlee Mackey, Katie price, Di Ingram and Hamish McCormick, besides Yerbury and Kelly, plus surprise live music performances.

The exact location of the show is a secret, but the event is open to everyone and the aim is not to sell the art pieces - only some of them are for sale - but to surprise people and entertain them.

The entrance to the show will be a 98-step trail surrounded by artwork, to end up at the Forest Art space.

Flesh and Bones - Friday 13 arts show: Forest Art Show co-owner Brendan Kelly invited the community to an arts and performance show with a 'Flesh and Bones' theme at a secret location on Friday 13.

Kelly, who used to be a comedian and a cartoonist for The Northern Star under the moniker of Brendan Lovechild in the early 2000s, said there will be a variety of artworks featured.

"There will be photography, painting, sculpture, installations, music, live performances and a lot more, everyone is welcome, and people don't need to know about art, you just need to want to have fun and enjoy a different evening," he said.

Part of the funds raised will go to not-for-profit Rainforest 4.