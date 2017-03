Bonalbo Central School: Just one of the kindergarten photos to be featured in the My First Year liftout in The Northern Star on Wednesday.

OVER 90 schools are featured in The Northern Star's My First Year kindergarten feature which will run in Wednesday's edition of The Northern Star.

This 24-page feature is jam packed with pictures of cute kindy kids starting out their school life.

This once a year feature is not to be missed.

Make sure you pick up a copy of Wednesday's Northern Star at newsagents and other sales outlets.