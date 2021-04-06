Don’t miss a minute of junior rugby championships

Gold Coast Eagles will host King of the Country rugby tournament next weekend, live-streamed across the News Australia Network. Pictured at Southport, some of the Gold Coast Junior Rugby Players taking Part in the Tournament. Pic Mike Batterham

Gold Coast Eagles will host King of the Country rugby tournament next weekend, live-streamed across the News Australia Network. Pictured at Southport, some of the Gold Coast Junior Rugby Players taking Part in the Tournament. Pic Mike Batterham

The top junior rugby union players from NSW Far North Coast have the opportunity to claim the title of King of the Country this weekend - and you won't have to miss a minute of the action, we will be lifestreaming every game over three days.

The King of the Country rugby tournament starts on Friday, running from April 9-11.

The Gold Coast Eagles rugby club will host teams from three age groups across the weekend.

Far North Coast U13, U14 and U15 teams will take on the 2020 champions from the Darling Downs, Sunshine Coast, and Gold Coast.

TEAMS

U13 Grade

• Far North Coast U13 Reps (FNC)

• Helensvale Hogs (GC)

• Noosa Dolphins (SC)

• University of Southern Queensland (DD)

U14 Grade

• Far North Coast U14 Reps (FNC)

• Surfers Paradise Dolphins (GC)

• Maroochydore Swans (SC)

• University of Southern Queensland (DD)

U15 Grade

• Far North Coast U15 Reps (FNC)

• Gold Coast Eagles (GC)

• TBC (SC)

• Highfield Redbacks (DD)

Six games a day will all be played James Overell Park.

Back-to-back games kick off at 10am and last game concludes 4pm.

It will be a round-robin format with every team playing one full length game a day.

Approximately 250 players and officials, and approximately 250 supporters are expected to attend each day.

At the end of three days, the "King of the Country" in each playing grade will be crowned.

Stay tuned for draw times and how to watch the games.