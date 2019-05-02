Don't mess with this messed up dad

STEPHEN Curry admits there's probably more of himself in his latest character that he'd like.

The award-winning actor, best known for his roles in The Castle, The Secret Life of Us and The King, plays an overprotective father in the new Aussie comedy Mr Black.

"I've got two young kids, aged six and four, and I do find myself putting on the old man voice," he tells The Guide.

"I never thought I would. It's somewhere between my dad and Mr Black. I've got to pull myself up on it...I'm only 43."

In the eight-part series, an ailing Mr Black is forced to move in with his daughter Angela (Sophie Wright) and her boyfriend Fin (Nick Russell) to receive extra care.

Mr Black quickly realises that Fin is soft and will have to go, so he joyfully sets about psychologically dismantling the sensitive 20-something.

Stephen Curry and Nick Russell in a scene from Mr Black. Channel 10

"Any sort of rules and regulations that go on with playing normal, nice and decent human go right out the window with Mr Black; it's really fun actually," Curry says. "Nothing is off limits with a character like that.

"I used to get all these nice doofus character roles, and now all they seem to want to do is put me in these really twisted bastards roles - as long as it doesn't make me into a twisted bastard."

What ensues over the course of the series is a Gen X versus Millennial battle between the two men.

"Mr Black has no filter whatsoever and the problem with poor old Fin is he's a lovely bloke," he says.

"If you wanted anyone to date your daughter then it would be a guy like Fin, but Mr Black wants a guy more like Mr Black.

"At his core he's a man who loves his daughter and whilst it manifests in some pretty ridiculous and awful ways in terms of his behaviour towards Fin, his motivations at the very least are noble. He is incapable of showing any respect to Fin, which is where we get most of the joy for the show."

Stephen Curry in a scene from Mr Black. Channel 10

Curry is full of praise for the comedy's co-creators and directors, husband and wife team Adam Zwar and Amanda Brotchie.

"We've had a bit of a dirth of good quality comedy in this country. The networks are pretty afraid to make them because of the hit and miss nature of them," he says.

"So many comedies feel like they have to have this unrelenting pace about them; it's all about the set-up and the gag. I like the fact that this show sits back and allows the characters to breath, and respects the fact that it is a character-driven comedy."

Speaking of driving, the series also mines comedy gold from Mr Black's main mode of transportation: a mobility scooter.

"When Adam offered me the role he said 'By the way you get to ride a 250kW motor. It's this beast, this wonder of modern engineering'. I said 'I'm in'. The first couple of days I was running the battery flat," Curry says.

"I can see why people get reliant on those things. My mum went to Disneyland a few years ago with the grand kids and the thing that stuck out was the people who were not actually disabled driving those things around because they couldn't bother to walk. Give me two more seasons of Mr Black and I might not walk anywhere either."

Mr Black premieres on Tuesday at 8.3pm on Ten.