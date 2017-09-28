Don't lose your licence or your life this long weekend

NSW Police Highway Patrol will be out in force on main highways and country roads over the long weekend targeting dangerous driving behaviours.

MOTORISTS are warned to take precaution on the road this long weekend.

Highway patrol police will be out in force targeting dangerous driving, as part of the NSW labour day weekend road safety campaign Operation Slowdown.

Chief Inspector Bruce McGregor from Northern Region Highway Patrol said double demerits are in place over the entire long weekend for all speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.

"Northern region officers will be out in force during the operation to target all dangerous driving behaviours,” Chief Insp Bruce said.

"Too many people have already lost their lives on NSW roads, especially in regional areas.

"While we cant take back lives we have already lost we can work together to prevent more people from dying.”

Speeding is the biggest contributor to fatal crashes in the state - contributing to about 40%.

"When you combine speeding with drinking, taking drugs , distraction or tiredness the result is also disastrous especially on country roads,” Chief Insp Bruce said.

He said police will increase their presence on the main highways along with country roads due to the social nature of the weekend.

This time last year in the Tweed/Byron and Richmond local area command had 22 prescribed concentration of alcohol offences.

"Tweed/Byron has 14 and Richmond had 8.

"There were 333 infringements for the area, and eight crashes with injuries.

"There is a strong connection with alcohol with serious and fatal crashes... as abilities are restricted,” he said.

"I'd like to put the message out there for motorists to be tolerant, respect other road users, plan their trips and have regular rest breaks with food and water and to drive sensibly.”

Double demerits start at 12.01 Friday September 29 and conclude at 11.59pm Monday October 2.