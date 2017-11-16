Don't let Christmas lights become a disaster

Don't forget to check your lights before putting them up this Christmas.

Don't forget to check your lights before putting them up this Christmas. DOUG EATON

ARE you dragging your Christmas lights out of storage in ready for the festive season?

Essential Energy has issued a safety check list for do-it-yourself Christmas light installers to complete to prevent injury or electrical incidents.

Acting regional manager North Coast, Luke Davis said a visual inspection of festive lights was a good starting point.

"Check Christmas lights or illuminated decorations for damage prior to use or installation. Always read and follow safety and installation instructions and never use decorations with damaged cords or extension leads,” Mr Davis said.

"Turn off power points or light switches before replacing light bulbs and make sure you hold the plug to remove it - do not pull on the lead.”

To minimise the risk of electric shock, all homes and workshops should be fitted with a safety switch such as residual current devices (RCD) or earth leakage circuit breakers.

"Don't overload power points by using more than one adaptor or power board and keep extension leads to a minimum,” Mr Davis said.

"If you are using power boards, install safety plugs into spare outlets on the boards to prevent children from inserting objects into socket.”

For those installing Christmas lights or displays on rooftops, he advised to be aware of the location of service lines and electrical wiring within the work space.

"Do not cut, drill or hammer into rooftops, walls, floors or ceilings before thoroughly checking for electrical wires. Make sure safety is your priority so that at the end of the day, you can enjoy the holiday season with family and loved ones,” he said.

In the event of a suspected electrical shock, do not attempt to touch the person until the power has been disconnected. Provide first aid when it is safe to do so and always seek medical attention afterwards.

For more information on electrical safety, visit essentialenergy.com.au/safety.