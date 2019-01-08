Don't leave the door open to 'opportunistic' thieves

Police urge drivers to secure their cars and to hide valuables.

POLICE have urged residents to better secure their propery.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said police were repeatedly responding to jobs where valuables had been stolen from unlocked cars.

"We are finding that people are leaving expensive items like purses, phones and laptops in unlocked cars,” he said.

"A car was stolen from Lismore last year when someone left their keys in the ignition.

"This sort of crime is opportunistic.

"If you take the time to lock your car and take the keys with you, the chances of it being broken into are dramatically reduced.

Sen Cnst Henderson said it's always best to take your valuables with you, but those who "absolutely must” leave an item in their car should not leave it on the front seat or in plain view.