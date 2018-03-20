Don't get caught out by new parking restrictions

Byron Shire Council said the revised parking time limits will not affect paid parking or the use of e-permits.

RESIDENTS and workers beware, changes to parking time limits in Byron Bay will be in effect from Monday March 26.

The parking time limits in both the north and south Lawson Street Carparks will change from all day to four hour parking spaces.

The designated space for those requiring all day parking will now be in the Butler Street Reserve, and the council will be monitoring this change carefully.

Byron Council's Director of Infrastructure Services Phil Holloway said the changes are designed to improve the flow of traffic and increase access to parking spaces.

"We also want to make sure our community is aware of these changes so that they don't get caught off guard and end up with an unnecessary fine,” Mr Holloway said.

Summary of changes to parking time limits in Byron Bay:

Free Parking - Butler St Reserve and the northern side of Somerset St.

- Butler St Reserve and the northern side of Somerset St. No time limit - part of Shirley, Wordsworth and Butler St.

- part of Shirley, Wordsworth and Butler St. 4P car parks - Lawson St north and south

- Lawson St north and south 4P residential parking permits - Carlyle St and Cowper St.

- Carlyle St and Cowper St. 2P - Fletcher St (eastern side only) and Jonson St between Carlyle and Kingsley Sts.

- Fletcher St (eastern side only) and Jonson St between Carlyle and Kingsley Sts. 1P - Byron St

The council is urging residents and workers to be aware of the changes that may directly affect them.

"Once these new parking schemes are in place, we will be monitoring and reviewing their effectiveness and reporting the results back to Council by June 2019.

"Please double check the signage when you're parking in Byron Bay or any of our villages. Make yourself familiar with the new parking restrictions and signage so you're not caught off guard and to avoid a fine,” Mr Holloway said.

The council assured the new parking schemes will not affect Pay Parking or the use of E-Permits in any way.

The council's compliance officers will be active across the shire in coming weeks to inform and educate people about the new time restrictions.