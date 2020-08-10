Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Young Queenslanders are two times more likely not to have a basic understanding of car insurance.
Young Queenslanders are two times more likely not to have a basic understanding of car insurance.
Motoring

Don’t forget the finer details after an accident

RACQ's Claire Banfield
10th Aug 2020 4:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

My partner had a crash in my car not so long ago and while that was shocking, and thankfully he was okay, what was more shocking was how easy it was for me to be caught paying the full bill for the crash with an uninsured driver.

He was driving along a quiet street when a young driver reversed into the side of my car. While the damage was minor, the young driver didn’t have insurance and hadn’t changed the registration to their name.

This situation is more common than you might think, with young Queenslanders two times more likely not to have a basic understanding of car insurance. When the young driver realised the predicament they were in, uninsured and at-fault for causing damage, they tried to offer my partner cash. My partner called me, and I told him to not accept any cash and instead take down all their details, as I would call my insurer to make a claim.

When I called to lodge a claim and my insurer asked for the at-fault driver’s home address, we realised my partner had forgotten to take a photograph of the back of the other driver’s licence. Because of this simple mistake, I was now liable to cover my excess and lose my no-claim bonus. Luckily, after several phone calls the at-fault driver did the right thing and provided their address.

Crashes can happen at any time and are usually stressful situations, but by getting as many details as you can, you could prevent a massive shock to your hip pocket.

car insurance cars news motoring motoring advice racq

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Byron and Tweed residents confused over border 'bubble'

        Premium Content Byron and Tweed residents confused over border 'bubble'

        News A TWEED councillor has written to the Queensland premier demanding clarification after communities were removed.

        Five injured in Pacific Highway head-on collision

        Premium Content Five injured in Pacific Highway head-on collision

        News TWO vehicles collided head-on on Friday, leaving three people seriously injured.

        GOOD BREWS: Why the Northern Rivers excels in craft beer

        Premium Content GOOD BREWS: Why the Northern Rivers excels in craft beer

        News FROM beer to Kombucha to vodka and rum, what is it about the Northern Rivers that...

        Returning residents prohibited from landing locally

        Premium Content Returning residents prohibited from landing locally

        News NSW residents returning from Victoria will only be allowed one option to re-enter...