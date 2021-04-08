Don’t forget about yourself: Free training for dementia carers

Free wellbeing sessions for people caring for a person living with dementia or memory loss will be available in Northern NSW.

Social Futures, in partnership with The Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMHP), will offer the Wellbeing and You sessions.

The training will allow people to share strategies for self-care and managing stress in order to take care of themselves.

Workshop organiser Heather Tannock from Social Futures, said caring for someone with dementia can be physically and emotionally draining.

“Dementia can cause memory loss, depression, hallucinations, false ideas, and people with dementia can become anxious, agitated or even aggressive,” she said.

“This can be very difficult for carers and loved ones to manage.

“Sessions like these, where we focus on the wellbeing of the carer, are really important.”

Ms Tannock said the training will also look at strategies to help carers find help and support. “We also have a workbook to give out with tricks, tips and goals and we hope that attendees will leave with a new perspective on their own wellbeing,” she said.

The workshops will also allow participants the opportunity to meet with other carers, families and friends who share a similar experience and will provide links to local support services.

The sessions, which are co facilitated by Alex Grantham (RAMHP) and Heather Tannock (Social Futures).

Please phone the library on the numbers listed below to register your interest.

Ballina Library – Monday 12 April – 9am – 11am. Phone 02 6686 2831.

Tweed Library – Tweed Library Meeting Room – Tuesday 13 April – 10.30am – midday. Phone 07 5536 3672.

Casino Library – Casino Library Children's area – Wednesday 14 April 10am – 11.30am. Phone 02 6660 0250.

Lismore Library – 2nd Floor – Lismore Library – Thursday 15 April 10am – 11.30am. Phone 02 6621 2464.

Grafton Library – Meeting Room 2, Grafton Library – Monday 19 April 10am – 11.30am. Phone 02 6641 0100.

Yamba Library – Wooli Street Hall – Yamba Library – Tuesday 20 April 1pm – 2.30pm. Phone 02 6646 2811.

Brunswick Heads Community Centre – Wednesday 22 April 10a, – 11.30am. Phone Alex: 0428 886752.

In 2021, an estimated 472,000 Australians live with dementia, with this number expected to rise to 590,000 by 2028.