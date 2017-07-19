Don't evict us before Christmas: Park tenants

The Baker's caravan is one of the many vans at Evans Head Caravan Park that will either be sold off for $1000 or taken away by a tilt tray truck to move to scrap by September this year.

ALL we want is one last Christmas in our caravan at Evans Head.

That's the final plea of North Coast Holiday Parks' long-term tenants who have been aware for some time there was a possibility they would be evicted, but are feeling cheated after receiving their eviction notices and are now begging to remain in the idyllic park just a bit longer.

Holiday van owner Jane Baker said since she received the initial notice of termination she had been imploring park owner NSW Crown Holiday Park Trust to postpone evictions to give those people remaining more time to enjoy their planned annual leave.

"Please reconsider and let those that are still there have their last Christmas,” Mrs Baker said she told the trust's regional manager Jennifer Scott.

Mrs Baker said the notice of termination wouldn't have been received such an enormous backlash from tenants if the trust had given them until the new year.

"We all knew that eventually there was a risk we would all be put out of the park or our vans would be reduced in numbers,” Mrs Baker said.

"If the trust had presented (it) better and given us some sort of notice saying the time is coming, the plan is progressing, please do enjoy your last Christmas in the park, then maybe that reaction would of been accepted a whole lot better.”

Across social media the news of a potential site for just nine vans has not come as a relief to all, with the majority of people upset because they had already "disposed” of their vans.

But the most distressing news to most tenants was if the owners of the 40 vans still on-site submitted an expression of interest in a bid to obtain one of those nine spots, then a ballot would decide who got a place.

Mrs Baker said she wanted more information - and fast, as not everyone had the time to wait for news from the trust on whether or not the remaining vans could stay.

"We're going to be breaking a contract which could be a legal liability to us to remain in the park while we're waiting for (a) decision and outcome which could take weeks,” she said.