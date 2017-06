Don't Dream it, Be It! This week's gig guide

CLASSIC FILM: Dress up, get ready to dance, sing and more, as a newly-engaged couple have a mishap in an isolated area and must pay a call to the bizarre residence of Dr Frank N. Furter. Brad Majors (Barry Bostwick) and his fiancee Janet Weiss (Susan Sarandon) have car trouble and seek help at a nearby house, from "the Frankenstein place”, where Dr Frank N. Furter (Tim Curry) awaits. At the Star Court Theatre in Lismore tomorrow from 7pm. $15.