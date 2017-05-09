Don't bugger up our budget: OPINION

AFTER a couple of horror Budgets the Coalition will be willing Treasurer ScoMo hits a home run when get gets up to deliver his speech to parliament tonight.

Most of the big picture stuff has already been released including Gonski Part 2 and many teasers about housing affordability.

But there are usually some "nasties" that are buried deep in the Budget that only come to light after a day or two pouring over it.

The headlines used to be all about "ciggies up" and "beer prices down", but that's changed a lot of the years and it's amzing how many armchair experts there are when it comes Budget time.

With the Coalition behind in the polls there is every indication this Budget will be important to pave the way for the Turnbull Government's re-election.

And controlling the conomic levers certainly does wonders for the incumbent government as Opposition's struggle to be heard.

That unless there is a missed step, a gaffe or a gaping black hole.

These days delivering a Budget is also fraught with difficulty when it comes to getting passed by a hostile Senate.

There are many elements of previous Budgets just bouncing back and forth between the lower and upper house destined never to be passed.

Government's need to be strategic in their negotiations with cross bench Senators who seem more intent on scuttling proposals on a whim rather than any hard policies.