Don't become #72: RACQ warns over Christmas road toll

TEN fatalities on Queensland roads last Christmas has prompted the RACQ to launch a road toll campaign for this festive season.

Last year's spate of road deaths brings the 10-year "Christmas road death toll to 71", something RACQ spokeswoman Clare Hunter said drivers needed to think about before getting behind the wheel.

"We're asking people to reflect on those 71 people before they get behind the wheel this festive season and to remember, for their families, Christmas is now and forever a time of awful sadness," Ms Hunter said.

"As the end of the year fast approaches, our message this Christmas is simple: 'since we've all got places to go, take it slow, take it slow, take it slow'.

"We're calling on all Queenslanders to take the Fatal Five ... Speed, Drug and Drink Driving, Fatigue, Seatbelts and Distraction ... very seriously to avoid senseless tragedy on our roads.

"Every life lost on our roads is heartbreaking and has a devastating ripple effect on the victim's immediate and extended family."

The RACQ launched its "Take it slow" Christmas road safety campaign yesterday in Brisbane.

The campaign will continue through the holidays with the social media hashtag #TakeItSlow.