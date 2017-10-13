Don't be scared, here's 5 great things about Friday the 13th

IT'S Friday the 13th ... are you scared?

On this unlucky date, you shouldn't cut your hair (or someone in your family will die), break a mirror (seven years of bad luck), have a baby (that kid will be unlucky for life), let a funeral procession pass you (you'll be next to die), walk under a ladder or let a black cat cross your path (bad luck on both counts).

But don't worry.

We've come up with five reasons to love Friday, October 13, 2017.

1. The Casino Show starts: Cattle judging, horse events and demonstrations, poultry exhibitions, a range of art and crafts, side show alley and market stalls. What more could you want? If you can't make it today, the show continues on Saturday.

2. It's going to be rainy: After a serious dry spell, we've been loving the rain. The Bureau of Meteorology says there's a 40% chance of showers and even the chance of a thunderstorm.

3. Friday the 13th sales: Lots of shops put on sales for Black Friday, so start hunting for bargains.

4. Cheap flights: Want to go from Ballina to Sydney for less than $50? Or what about Hawaii for $249? Jetstar's sale is sure to put a smile on your face. It ends on Monday.

5. It's Friday: Ahhh, the end of the working week. Time to unwind, relax, and bring on the weekend.