Don't be scammed in iTunes card fraud

POLICE have warned the public not to be fooled by the latest iTunes card card.

Apple, the owner of iTunes, has warned customers a string of scams are taking place asking people to make payments over the phone for things such as taxes, hospital bills, bail money, debt collection, and utility bills. The scams are committed using many methods, including gift cards.

On their website, Apple said: "As the fraudsters are sometimes using iTunes Gift Cards, we want to make sure our customers are aware of these scams".

"Regardless of the reason for payment, the scam follows a certain formula: The victim receives a call instilling panic and urgency to make a payment by purchasing iTunes Gift Cards from the nearest retailer (convenience store, electronics retailer, etc.). After the cards have been purchased, the victim is asked to pay by sharing the 16-digit code on the back of the card with the caller over the phone".

Richmond Local Area Command warned: "NO legitimate company with EVER ask for payment by iTunes card. If someone tries to get you to do this hang up on them straight away".

The statement by Apple said: " It's important to know that iTunes Gift Cards can be used ONLY to purchase goods and services on the iTunes Store, App Store, iBooks Store, or for an Apple Music membership. If you're approached to use the cards for payment outside of the iTunes Store, App Store, iBooks Store, or Apple Music, you could very likely be the target of a scam and should immediately report it to your local police department as well as the Australian Tax Office and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)".

The numbers on the back of the card should never be given to someone you do not know. Once those numbers are provided to the scammers, the funds on the card will likely be spent before you are able to contact Apple or law enforcement.

Apple's tips to avoid becoming the victim of a scam:

If you are NOT purchasing an item from the iTunes Store, App Store, iBooks Store, or an Apple Music membership, do NOT make a payment with iTunes Gift Cards. There's no other instance in which you'll be asked to make a payment with an iTunes Gift Card.

Do not provide the numbers on the back of the card to someone you do not know.

Immediately report potential scams to your local police department as well as the Australian Tax Office and the ACCC.

Contact Apple

You can contact Apple support with any additional questions, or if you've been a victim of a scam involving iTunes Gift Cards.