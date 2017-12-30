Don't be complacent: high tides and rips expected

DEADLY: Rip channels which travel all the way beyond the surf zone are the most dangerous.

DEADLY: Rip channels which travel all the way beyond the surf zone are the most dangerous. Contributed

WITH high tides and warm temperatures over the New Year period, surf life savers are urging people to exercise caution at our beaches.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast Branch Duty Officer Chris Samuels said temperatures will reach the low 30s on Saturday and they are expecting a lot of people to hit the surf to cool down.

"The swell isn't massive," he said. "But people may a bit more complacent. While conditions may look good, there may be flash rips and underlying currents."

High tides - 1.97m is expected at Byron Bay's Main Beach at 10.14am - will cause a more movement of water, which Mr Samuels said can increase the likelihood of rips forming.

Mr Samuels advises swimmers to stay between the flags where there will be more eyes watching out to keep you safe.

Surf life Saving NSW advice if you do caught in a rip is to stay calm and call for help.

Relax - stay calm and float to conserve your energy. Raise - raise your arm and attract attention from lifeguards or lifesavers. Rescue - the lifeguards or lifesavers will be on their way to help you. You may escape the rip current by swimming parallel to the beach, towards the breaking waves.

High Tides

Brunswick Heads

Monday, 1.87m at 8.38am

Tuesday, 1.95m at 9.29am

Wednesday, 1.98m at 10.18am

Ballina

Monday, 1.83m at 8.33am

Tuesday, 1.91m at 9.24am

Wednesday, 1.93m at 10.14am

Evans Head

Monday, 1.87m at 8.20am

Tuesday, 1.94m at 9.11am

Wednesday, 1.97m at 10.00am

* Tides from the Bureau of Meteorology