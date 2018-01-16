Menu
Don't be alarmed if you see Elvis in Lismore today

One of the Northern Hemisphere's most popular Elvis Tribute Artists, Jason Dale, is coming to Lismore.
Samantha Poate
IF YOU see Elvis singing and riding along through town today and tomorrow, don't be alarmed.

You aren't seeing a ghost, you are seeing one of the Northern Hemisphere's top Elvis tribute artists.

Jason Dale has come to Lismore to be a part of RED Inc's annual fundraiser which will be held at the Lismore Workers Club on Friday.

To promote this event, Mr Dale will be fully suited up walking, singing and driving around town today and tomorrow between noon and 1pm.

Keep your eyes peeled and ears open if you are in the CBD, if you want your chance to catch a glimpse of this very special Elvis.

Topics:  elvis presley lismore cbd lismore worker's club redinc

Lismore Northern Star
