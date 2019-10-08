Dons’ big mistake over Cox raid

ESSENDON needs to find a replacement for Joe Daniher if the star forward moves to Sydney.

The Bombers have been linked to Collingwood forward-ruckman Mason Cox, but some observers believe Essendon should look at Adelaide full forward Josh Jenkins.

Jenkins has two years to run on his current contract at West Lakes but wants to depart the Crows after a difficult season.

The 30-year-old managed only 11 appearances in 2019 after falling out favour with Don Pyke, but he booted at least 40 goals in each of his previous five seasons, including a career-high 62 in 2016.

Cox kicked 19 goals from 14 games this year before his season was ended due to an eye injury in Round 20.

Jenkins spent his first year in the AFL system on Essendon's rookie list before being traded to the Crows at the end of 2011, where he has played 147 games and kicked 296 goals.

Mason Cox during a training session at the Holden Centre.

"The bloke they are overlooking even though he has been in their backyard. Josh Jenkins has been overlooked by so many people out there because of what he can't do," Jon Ralph told Fox Footy's Trading Day on Tuesday night.

"He didn't have a great grand final (in 2017). People talk about him being a flat-track bully and he gets it over the top. You know what he does for you? He kicks you 40 goals a year. He is a two-goal a game player for the last six seasons and even the best players only get to that level.

"1.3 contested marks a game - everyone says he looks like Tarzan and plays like Jane - this guy does it on the same level as Josh Kennedy, as Jack Riewoldt, as Jeremy Cameron.

"There are slights on his game, but if you slot him into that forward line, he kicks you 40 goals a year and I just think he is perfect for them even though he is slighted on a lot of things he is not perfect at."

St Kilda great Leigh Montagna believes Collingwood are a better fit for Jenkins and could be in the market for a key forward if they lose Cox to the Bombers.

Mature-age rookie Brody Mihocek has been a revelation since coming into Nathan Buckley's side midway through, kicking 65 goals from 40 appearances.

But after Mihocek struggled to make an impact in the Magpies' preliminary final loss to Greater Western Sydney, Montagna floated Jenkins is a potential upgrade for a side aiming for another premiership tilt.

"Is Josh Jenkins a good fit for Collingwood? A team that are in the window," Montagna said.

"Josh Jenkins is turning 31 in Feb, so I don't know if he is a long term answer to Essendon's problems and I don't think Essendon are in the premiership window next season, so maybe Collingwood are a better fit for Josh Jenkins, where he can kick those goals."