Simmons snubbed for ESPY honour

Donovan Mitchell has taken out Best Breakthrough Athlete category at the ESPYS. Picture: Willy Sanjuan

BEN Simmons may have won Rookie of the Year, but his NBA rival Donovan Mitchell has just pipped him to the Best Breakthrough Athlete award at the 2018 ESPYS.

Mitchell was nominated alongside Simmons, Alvin Kamara (NFL) and Sloane Stephens (tennis).

The Utah Jazz star took out the fan-voted prize - despite finishing second to Simmons in RoY voting - after a stellar first season in the NBA.

"Last year around this time - a little over a year ago - I was contemplating whether I should even enter the NBA draft, if I was good enough," Mitchell said in his acceptance speech.

"My message is to all the kids watching, don't let anybody put limits on what you can do - people love to do that nowadays.

"Go out there and have fun, and enjoy it, enjoy life ... be as good as you can be."

Mitchell reflected on his Rookie of the Year race with Simmons earlier in the day, on the red carpet.

"If I win the championship, I'm not going to be worried if I won Rookie of the Year," the 21-year-old said.

"All the antics were a lot of fun. I had a lot of fun doing it - and I'd do it again, to be honest.

"But respect to him, he had a great season. He did his thing."

Mitchell averaged 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, and helped lead the Jazz to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.