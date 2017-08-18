DONE IT A GAHAN

HAVING A BALL: Michael Gahan is having a great season in college baseball.

ONE of the Far North Coast's most talented baseballers, Michael Gahan, continues to make his mark in North America with significant contributions on and off the field.

Gahan has played for various college teams for five years. He is now with the Edmonton Prospects in the Canadian province of Alberta.

He arrives at the ground up to eight hours before a game, not for extra batting practice or to sharpen his fielding skills, but to fill his role of clubhouse cleaner.

It's his way of earning extra cash for his college fees at Montana State University in the United States.

Though his cleaning ability is first class, his real value is on the field where his team has made the play-offs in the Western Major Baseball League (WMBL).

Gahan is batting 0.326 with 21 runs batted in (RBIs) and has become a valuable utility player, capable of playing first base, third base, left- field and designated hitter.

He has also impressed as a relief pitcher. In six innings in two play-off games he gave up only four scattered hits, no runs and earned one save for his team.

His coach rates him one of the team's most valuable players and is highly impressed with his knowledge of the game - knowledge that stems from his Lismore family's long history in baseball.

Gahan's grandfather, father and uncles have played for Queensland, and some have represented Australia.

His uncle Matt was signed to the New York Mets organ- isation for a number of years.

Michael Gahan's passion for the game goes back to when he was a toddler running around Albert Park in Lismore with either a bat or ball in hand, throwing for hours on end.

Like some family members, Gahan has also spent time with Australian national teams. He has represented his country three times in junior ranks.

Gahan started his collegiate career at Miles Community College before transferring to Montana State last year.

Gahan was the standout pitcher in the third game of the WMBL championship series against Swift Current, giving his team a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

In his first play-off start, Gahan allowed just three earned runs and three hits over eight innings.

"Michael did a great job for us,” his coach said.

"We gave him the ball and he gave us an outstanding performance, and we couldn't ask for anything more from him.

"He was fantastic.”