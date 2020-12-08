Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The new outdoor gym at Bonalbo.
The new outdoor gym at Bonalbo.
News

DONE AND DONE: 10 projects crossed off Kyogle Council’s list

Rebecca Lollback
8th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

YES it’s December and we’re all counting the days until 2020 is finally over, and maybe we’re in wind-down mode.

But staff at Kyogle Council have been busier than ever.

As the year draws to a close, this council has been able to cross 10 projects of its “to-do” list.

1. Outdoor gym at Norman Johnson Park, Bonalbo

2. New footpath from the Bonalbo pool to barbecue area

3. Bush foods mural on amenities building at Norman Johnson Park

4. New parking bay at old hall site

5. New, fully accessible amenities building with showers at Mallanganee Sports Ground

New amenities building at Mallanganee.
New amenities building at Mallanganee.

6. Refurbished amenities building at Mallanganee Sports Ground

7. New public unisex toilet (fully accessible) at Everson Park

8. Refurbishment of cricket nets at Everson Park

The cricket pitch at Mallanganee has been refurbished.
The cricket pitch at Mallanganee has been refurbished.

9. New fence around council depot at Mallanganee

10. Lions Road upgrade.

The Lions Road was expected to reopen to traffic on Monday, December 7.

The Lions Road is reopening to traffic on Monday, December 7.
The Lions Road is reopening to traffic on Monday, December 7.

“Kyogle Council has been undertaking a $1 million upgrade of Lions Road with funding partners New South Wales state government through the Fixing Country Roads Program, and Kyogle Lions Club supported by donations collected on Lions Road,” the council explained on its Facebook page.

“The project has entailed some widening of the road, installation of new drainage culverts, rehabilitation and stabilisation of the pavement, and finally, enhancement and extension of the existing guard rail system.

“Lions Road will have a full closure in place until December 7.

“The road will then open to traffic under traffic control while guard rail and signage installation occurs.”

bonalbo kyogle council lions road mallanganee northern rivers development
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHARK TECH: Incredible new tool that will save lives

        Premium Content SHARK TECH: Incredible new tool that will save lives

        News Researchers from Southern Cross University are edging towards a breakthrough that will help keep surfers and swimmers safe. ***SEE THE AMAZING VIDEO***

        PAY BAY: Byron’s welcome sign just got another facelift

        Premium Content PAY BAY: Byron’s welcome sign just got another facelift

        News IT'S one of the most famous pieces of public infrastructure.

        7 cheap ways to keep the kids busy while you work

        Premium Content 7 cheap ways to keep the kids busy while you work

        News School holidays are fast approaching, and while kids are cheering, parents are...

        Cause of 'bodies and bike parts' crash under investigation

        Premium Content Cause of 'bodies and bike parts' crash under investigation

        News The incident involved a police motorcyclist and riders yesterday.