DONE AND DONE: 10 projects crossed off Kyogle Council’s list

The new outdoor gym at Bonalbo.

YES it’s December and we’re all counting the days until 2020 is finally over, and maybe we’re in wind-down mode.

But staff at Kyogle Council have been busier than ever.

As the year draws to a close, this council has been able to cross 10 projects of its “to-do” list.

1. Outdoor gym at Norman Johnson Park, Bonalbo

2. New footpath from the Bonalbo pool to barbecue area

3. Bush foods mural on amenities building at Norman Johnson Park

4. New parking bay at old hall site

5. New, fully accessible amenities building with showers at Mallanganee Sports Ground

New amenities building at Mallanganee.

6. Refurbished amenities building at Mallanganee Sports Ground

7. New public unisex toilet (fully accessible) at Everson Park

8. Refurbishment of cricket nets at Everson Park

The cricket pitch at Mallanganee has been refurbished.

9. New fence around council depot at Mallanganee

10. Lions Road upgrade.

The Lions Road was expected to reopen to traffic on Monday, December 7.

“Kyogle Council has been undertaking a $1 million upgrade of Lions Road with funding partners New South Wales state government through the Fixing Country Roads Program, and Kyogle Lions Club supported by donations collected on Lions Road,” the council explained on its Facebook page.

“The project has entailed some widening of the road, installation of new drainage culverts, rehabilitation and stabilisation of the pavement, and finally, enhancement and extension of the existing guard rail system.

“Lions Road will have a full closure in place until December 7.

“The road will then open to traffic under traffic control while guard rail and signage installation occurs.”