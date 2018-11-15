Donavon's album is straight from The Heart

DONAVON Frankenreiter's new album, The Heart, officially marks the start of the singer-songwriter's second decade as a solo recording artist.

It's been more than 10 years since the release of his self-titled debut, and in that time he has grown, not only as a musician, but also as a man. He is raising a family and nurturing two creative careers - one on stage, one in the waves - but on top of all that, he's still learning what makes him tick. And so, naturally, he named his album after his ticker.

"All these songs are as close to me singing from the heart as I can," Frankenreiter said.

"It's a complete record; the songs are intertwined. I had to call it The Heart, that was the theme of the record."

Donavon Frankenreiter started his professional life as a surfer, before launching his solo music career as Jack Johnson's protege.

Born in Southern California, Frankenreiter landed a sponsorship with Billabong as a young teenager and moved to Hawaii when he was 14.

There, he rented a home from the parents of Jack Johnson, a fellow surfer and at the time, an untapped musical talent.

At The Northern, Byron Bay, on Wednesday, November 21.