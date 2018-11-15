Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOURING: Donavon Frankenreiter is an American musician and surfer.
TOURING: Donavon Frankenreiter is an American musician and surfer.
Whats On

Donavon's album is straight from The Heart

15th Nov 2018 11:00 AM

DONAVON Frankenreiter's new album, The Heart, officially marks the start of the singer-songwriter's second decade as a solo recording artist.

It's been more than 10 years since the release of his self-titled debut, and in that time he has grown, not only as a musician, but also as a man. He is raising a family and nurturing two creative careers - one on stage, one in the waves - but on top of all that, he's still learning what makes him tick. And so, naturally, he named his album after his ticker.

"All these songs are as close to me singing from the heart as I can," Frankenreiter said.

"It's a complete record; the songs are intertwined. I had to call it The Heart, that was the theme of the record."

Donavon Frankenreiter started his professional life as a surfer, before launching his solo music career as Jack Johnson's protege.

Born in Southern California, Frankenreiter landed a sponsorship with Billabong as a young teenager and moved to Hawaii when he was 14.

There, he rented a home from the parents of Jack Johnson, a fellow surfer and at the time, an untapped musical talent.

More Stories

byron bay donavon frankenreiter northern rivers entertainment the northern whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    600 businesses to be targeted in Fair Work audit

    600 businesses to be targeted in Fair Work audit

    Business THE Fair Work Ombudsman is auditing 600 businesses in the Northern Rivers region to check employers are paying their workers correctly and meeting obligations.

    Customer loved this shop so much that she bought it

    premium_icon Customer loved this shop so much that she bought it

    Business There's a new hidden fashion treasure on Keen St

    Man bashed with wooden plank during Lismore assault

    premium_icon Man bashed with wooden plank during Lismore assault

    Crime The alleged victim had head wounds and fractures

    • 15th Nov 2018 10:45 AM
    When Greta was denied a cigarette, all hell broke loose

    premium_icon When Greta was denied a cigarette, all hell broke loose

    Crime She kicked a nurse, threatened to cut a police officer's throat

    Local Partners