Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Rose with his wife Tenniel and children Lacey and Nash in an image posted to a GoFundMe page set up to help the family.
Scott Rose with his wife Tenniel and children Lacey and Nash in an image posted to a GoFundMe page set up to help the family.
News

Donations flood in for family who lost husband, father

Michael Doyle
6th Sep 2019 11:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEARLY $10,000 has been raised for the family of Scott Rose, as tributes continue to flood in for the Gold Coast father.

A GoFundMe page has been established following the death of Mr Rose in a fatal hit-and-run in Tumbulgum on Monday.

Barry Hayward, father-in-law of Mr Rose, said the family have been overwhelmed by the support received from the community following the tragedy.

Mr Hayward told the Tweed Daily News Mr Rose was a wonderful man who is greatly missed.

"I liked him the first time I met him when my daughter Tenniel brought him home," he said.

"When they decided to get married, I couldn't be happier as I knew he would be a good husband and father.

"He is terribly missed and every time I look at his picture my heart breaks and at the moment he fills my thoughts, like him missing seeing (his) kids grow up."

As the tributes and the donations come flooding in, Mr Hayward said the community response has been exceptional.

He said his daughter's husband was the main income provider for the family, and the funds raised for the family will be a short-term reprieve for everyone.

"We have had a wonderful response to the Rose family GoFundMe campaign, it's been overwhelming and it wouldn't of been possible without the expert help of my son Codie and his partner Carly," he said.

"We would like to thank everyone who have contributed, people known and people not for their wonderful support so far and this will keep the wolf from the door for the immediate future.

"Scott was the breadwinner and with mortgage repayments and other bills still to be paid any donation of any size would give us that buffer until Tenniel and the kids can get on their feet."

Those wishing to donate to the fundraiser can go to the GoFundMe page and search for Support Scott Roses Family.

editors picks hit and run scott rose tumbulgum hit and run
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    WATCH: Ex-State of Origin star's goal kicking regime

    premium_icon WATCH: Ex-State of Origin star's goal kicking regime

    Rugby League ONE of the key differences in Sunday's NRRRL grand final could be the goal kicking of Ballina's Jamie Lyon. SEE HOW HE DOES IT.

    MYTH OR FACT: The truth behind those shark stories

    premium_icon MYTH OR FACT: The truth behind those shark stories

    News Surfer spent five months researching shark myths

    Highest fire danger in 10 years with nightmare conditions

    Highest fire danger in 10 years with nightmare conditions

    News Temperatures to hit 35C with 50km/h winds

    Spicy success on the horizon as business looks to expand

    premium_icon Spicy success on the horizon as business looks to expand

    Food & Entertainment Dry conditions causing crop problems shouldn't hamper their plans