Donation to families suffering from mental illness

The annual Brown and Hurley golf fundraiser has raised $2500 for the Northern Rivers Suicide Prevention and Awareness Group. From left Ted Hoddinott, Dot Orchard and Sam Green. Samantha Poate

THE Northern Rivers Suicide Prevention and Awareness Group has received a generous donation from Brown and Hurley's annual golf tournament.

Chairwoman Dot Orchard said $2500 will be used to help families in the region who are suffering from mental illness.

"We were honoured to be able to receive a cheque from them for our group," Mrs Orchard said.

"We hope to be able to help some people locally, we want to keep our money local so that we can support local families who are going through this terrible situation."

Over the last 44 years Brown and Hurley have hosted their two day golf tournament which has made a significant contribution to local charities in Kyogle and Lismore.

"They have given to thousands of charities over the years and we were fortunate enough to be one of them for their last official event," Mrs Orchard said.

"We are just so appreciative for what Brown and Hurley gave to us.

"We want to say thank you to them for that generous donation."

Mrs Orchard said this is the last of the fundraising efforts for the suicide prevention group this year, as they wrap up for the holiday season.

She said she was looking forward to launching into the new year with more fundraisers and events to spread the word about mental illness in the community.