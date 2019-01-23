DONATE NOW: The need for blood does not go on holiday

AUSTRALIA DAY DONATION: Red Cross Blood service staff Scott Morrison and Helen Youngberry support Lismore mayor Isaac Smith (centre) to give blood. The Lismore Red Cross Blood Service needs people to donate blood on the Australia Day weekend.

AUSTRALIA DAY DONATION: Red Cross Blood service staff Scott Morrison and Helen Youngberry support Lismore mayor Isaac Smith (centre) to give blood. The Lismore Red Cross Blood Service needs people to donate blood on the Australia Day weekend. Alison Paterson

SHOW your true colours and give some of the red stuff this Australia Day.

This is the message from the Australian Red Cross Blood Service as they call on local Aussie legends to give up an hour of their time to donate blood in Lismore this Australia Day long weekend.

Lismore Blood Donor Centre needs 20 more donors to give blood on Saturday 26th and Monday 28th January when appointments are low.

Blood Service spokesperson Belinda Smetioukh said cancer patients, trauma victims, people with bleeding disorders, new mums and newborn babies would still need blood this Australia Day.

"Australia Day is the perfect time to give back to the local community; there's nothing more Australian than helping out a mate or three by donating blood," she said.

"To ensure blood is there when you or a loved one needs it, we need more Lismore residents to sign-up as blood donors."

Ms Smetioukh said people who have never made a blood donation will be made very welcome.

"We're particularly encouraging people who have never donated blood before to become a local legend in 2019 and trade places with our regular donors who are away for the Australia Day public holiday," she said.

"With one in three Aussies needing a blood product in their lifetime but only one in 30 donating, there's never been a better time to donate blood. Blood donation takes just one hour - it's such a short time spent saving lives."

Every month Australia needs 8000 new donors to sign up to donate blood.

To make an appointment to give blood this Australia Day long weekend, visit donateblood.com.au or call 13 14 95.