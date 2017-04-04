DONATE NOW: Council launches Lismore flood appeal

PEOPLE wanting to help flood victims in Lismore can now do so by donating to the Lismore Flood Appeal which aim to raise $100,000.
The appeal is being coordinated by the Lismore City Council, and donations can be made on line at https://www.gofundme.com/lismorefloodappeal or directly at the council chambers in Goonellabah.
Chair of the Appeal Committee, Cr Eddie Lloyd, said the Council was aiming to raise at least $100,000.
"People right across the country are very keen to help out, so we encourage them to go the fundraising page and to give generously."