DONATE NOW: Council launches Lismore flood appeal

The sun sets on the last of the flood waters for the 2017 flood.

PEOPLE wanting to help flood victims in Lismore can now do so by donating to the Lismore Flood Appeal which aim to raise $100,000.

The appeal is being coordinated by the Lismore City Council, and donations can be made on line at https://www.gofundme.com/lismorefloodappeal or directly at the council chambers in Goonellabah.

Chair of the Appeal Committee, Cr Eddie Lloyd, said the Council was aiming to raise at least $100,000.

"People right across the country are very keen to help out, so we encourage them to go the fundraising page and to give generously."