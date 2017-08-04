Donate life and give hope, love and inspiration

SECOND CHANCE: Grateful for a second chance at life after receiving a donated kidney, Michael McKeough and Harold Fields reckon how fortunate the community is to have brilliant and caring surgeon Dr William James (centre) at St Vincent's Private Hospital in Lismore.

WHEN Michael McKeough was just 19, he suffered severe kidney disease and was given 24 hours to live.

A priest had even administered the last rites before he made a miraculous recovery.

Now 31 years later, thanks to an anonymous organ donation, the sugarcane and beef farmer, keen horseman and kayaker, is living a full and active life.

For Goonellabah resident Harold Fields, after spending 13 years waiting for a matching organ, August 4 marked his first anniversary with a new kidney.

The 35-year old said he said he wakes up every day, thrilled to be free of the dialysis machine.

SECOND CHANCE: Michael McKeough, 51, who farms near Broadwater reckons he's been extremely fortunate someone decided to donate their organs. After 31 years with a new kidney, Michael is able to live a full and active life including kayaking and horse riding. Alison Paterson

On Friday they joined Dr William James, the Lismore Nephrologist (kidney specialist) whom the pair state is responsible for helping transform their lives, to talk about 2017 Donate Life Week.

Donate Life Week runs from July 30 to August 6 and aims to encourage people to consider being an organ donor.

"Our community is very fortunate to have someone of Dr James' calibre here in our area,” Mr McKeough said.

Talking about organ donation, the trio said they would encourage everyone to have what Dr James called 'the difficult conversation'.

He said people need to understand in Australia the family of every potential donor will be asked to confirm the donation decision of their loved one before organ and tissue donation for transplantation can proceed.

"It's not enough to ensure you have ticked all the boxes when you decide to be an organ donor,” he said.

"You need to discuss this with your family, because while some families know and will support their loved one's decision, others only find out at the time of their death and when people have to make difficult decisions when faced with trauma, it adds to their stress.”

In 2016, a record 1447 Australians received a life-saving transplant through the generosity of 503 deceased organ donors and their families who agreed to donation at the time of their loved one's death.

This represents a 16% increase in the number of deceased donors over 2015, and 17% increase in the number of lives saved after receiving a transplant.

For Mr Fields and Mr McKeough, the kindness of strangers has meant everything.

SECOND CHANCE: Harold Fields, 35, celebrated one year with new kidney on August 4. Harold who has trained as a chef hopes to open a bush tucker business one day. He asks everyone have a think about becoming an organ donor. Alison Paterson

When Mr Fields who had been on dialysis for 13 years, heard about a matching organ, he was overcome with happiness.

"You do a lot of head miles when you are sitting with the machine,” he said.

"I'd done a photo session to promote the Donate Life bus and been on the radio just the day before, so when the call came through I was so relieved.”

Now Mr Fields makes a point of speaking with community and Aboriginal health groups about organ donation.

"Harold is a great ambassador for the community,” Dr James said.

Mr McKeough's journey involved being transferred to Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital twice and said he was very lucky to find a matching kidney after just six months.

Now he said he's grateful every day someone's family made the effort to support their loved one's wishes.

"It's a deeply personal gift from someone I didn't know,” Mr McKeough said.

"It's been a bumpy road with plenty of potholes, but you stay positive, you keep at it.”

More information at Donate Life.