24°
News

Donate life and give hope, love and inspiration

Alison Paterson
| 4th Aug 2017 12:11 PM
SECOND CHANCE: Grateful for a second chance at life after receiving a donated kidney, Michael McKeough and Harold Fields reckon how fortunate the community is to have brilliant and caring surgeon Dr William James (centre) at St Vincent's Private Hospital in Lismore.
SECOND CHANCE: Grateful for a second chance at life after receiving a donated kidney, Michael McKeough and Harold Fields reckon how fortunate the community is to have brilliant and caring surgeon Dr William James (centre) at St Vincent's Private Hospital in Lismore. Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Michael McKeough was just 19, he suffered severe kidney disease and was given 24 hours to live.

A priest had even administered the last rites before he made a miraculous recovery.

Now 31 years later, thanks to an anonymous organ donation, the sugarcane and beef farmer, keen horseman and kayaker, is living a full and active life.

For Goonellabah resident Harold Fields, after spending 13 years waiting for a matching organ, August 4 marked his first anniversary with a new kidney.

The 35-year old said he said he wakes up every day, thrilled to be free of the dialysis machine.

SECOND CHANCE: Michael McKeough, 51, who farms near Broadwater reckons he's been extremely fortunate someone decided to donate their organs. After 31 years with a new kidney, Michael is able to live a full and active life including kayaking and horse riding.
SECOND CHANCE: Michael McKeough, 51, who farms near Broadwater reckons he's been extremely fortunate someone decided to donate their organs. After 31 years with a new kidney, Michael is able to live a full and active life including kayaking and horse riding. Alison Paterson

On Friday they joined Dr William James, the Lismore Nephrologist (kidney specialist) whom the pair state is responsible for helping transform their lives, to talk about 2017 Donate Life Week.

Donate Life Week runs from July 30 to August 6 and aims to encourage people to consider being an organ donor.

"Our community is very fortunate to have someone of Dr James' calibre here in our area,” Mr McKeough said.

Talking about organ donation, the trio said they would encourage everyone to have what Dr James called 'the difficult conversation'.

He said people need to understand in Australia the family of every potential donor will be asked to confirm the donation decision of their loved one before organ and tissue donation for transplantation can proceed.

"It's not enough to ensure you have ticked all the boxes when you decide to be an organ donor,” he said.

"You need to discuss this with your family, because while some families know and will support their loved one's decision, others only find out at the time of their death and when people have to make difficult decisions when faced with trauma, it adds to their stress.”

In 2016, a record 1447 Australians received a life-saving transplant through the generosity of 503 deceased organ donors and their families who agreed to donation at the time of their loved one's death.

This represents a 16% increase in the number of deceased donors over 2015, and 17% increase in the number of lives saved after receiving a transplant.

For Mr Fields and Mr McKeough, the kindness of strangers has meant everything.

SECOND CHANCE: Harold Fields, 35, celebrated one year with new kidney on August 4. Harold who has trained as a chef hopes to open a bush tucker business one day. He asks everyone have a think about becoming an organ donor.
SECOND CHANCE: Harold Fields, 35, celebrated one year with new kidney on August 4. Harold who has trained as a chef hopes to open a bush tucker business one day. He asks everyone have a think about becoming an organ donor. Alison Paterson

When Mr Fields who had been on dialysis for 13 years, heard about a matching organ, he was overcome with happiness.

"You do a lot of head miles when you are sitting with the machine,” he said.

"I'd done a photo session to promote the Donate Life bus and been on the radio just the day before, so when the call came through I was so relieved.”

Now Mr Fields makes a point of speaking with community and Aboriginal health groups about organ donation.

"Harold is a great ambassador for the community,” Dr James said.

Mr McKeough's journey involved being transferred to Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital twice and said he was very lucky to find a matching kidney after just six months.

Now he said he's grateful every day someone's family made the effort to support their loved one's wishes.

"It's a deeply personal gift from someone I didn't know,” Mr McKeough said.

"It's been a bumpy road with plenty of potholes, but you stay positive, you keep at it.”

More information at Donate Life.

Lismore Northern Star
Scientists help clean up flood contaminated school site

Scientists help clean up flood contaminated school site

SCIENTISTS reveal dangers of flood beneath the surface.

'Shark attack reputation costing us millions'

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

Shark Shield manufacturers pushing for a test site

FLOOD REPORT: 36 recommendations in the wake of March 31

Dave Owens was in Lismore earlier today to brief the council on his findings after he conducted an independent review into the SES response to the North Coast floods.

Details of independant flood review released

Eleven fantastic things to do this week

WRITERS FEST: The literary landscape at Byron Writers Festival 2016.

Writers, fireworks, poets and... Batman!

Local Partners

Road work on Bangalow Road to take eight weeks

750 metre section of the road will be resurfaced.

New doggo serving the community

GOOD DOGGO: New Richmond LAC Drug Detection Dog Rufus is doing a great job serving the community.

Richmond LAC has welcomed a new member to the force

Mullum Music Fest: Artists coming back ten years later

QUIRKY: Elana Stone, Katie Wighton, Hannah Crofts and Georgia Mooney are folk band All Our Exes Live in Texas.

The festival announced its full line up for 2017

The Teskey Brothers: Soul and Blues with an Aussie flavour

MELBOURNE: Soul band The Teskey Brothers are Sam and Josh Teskey plus Liam Gough (drums) and Brendon Love (bass).

The band's first album is a hit around the country

Cirque Africa in Lismore this weekend

EXOTIC: Highlighted with stunning colourful African costumes, high-energy knuckle-biting acrobatic acts, humorous comedy and vibrant dance routines, every act is teamed with traditional and original modern music.

In a two-hour, one-of-a-kind show

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

A “GRATUITOUS” sex simulator game which let players enjoy graphic romps with a range of simulated beauties has been banned.

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Festivals to play on in department recommendation

Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 of the gigantic festival.

More than 80% of submissions were in support of the proposal

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

The Bachelor recap: Hustlers! B**ches! And Matty J

Jen is busted being her true and authentic self on The Bachelor.

The words “hustler!” and “bitch!” were hurled.

Marco turns up the heat in new reality show

Marco Pierre White hosts the TV series Hell's Kitchen Australia.

Celebs are bravely stepping into the Kitchen with Marco Pierre White

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 $3,950,000

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 100 acre approx. farm known as...

Style, Serenity and Lifestyle Just Minutes To Byron

5 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction, if not...

The best of both worlds! Enjoy the buzz of Byron then retreat to the serenity of your private lifestyle acreage located within minutes of the town centre and...

Premium Position with Income or Development Potential

28 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 5 Contact Agent

First National are excited to present to the market Cavvanbah Beach House… the property offers unique boutique accommodation and is currently hosting a collection...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

UNDER CONTRACT

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Sold by Nick Russo prior to auction

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 $950,000 to...

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block. With various indoor and outdoor...

Grand Family Home on a Large Block

12 Tristran Parade, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Located on a private and very usable 5,290m2 (1.3 acres) block close to Shearwater Steiner School and only 4 minutes from Mullumbimby, this grand home has been...

A NEW, MODERN BANGALOW BUNGALOW

4 Jambos Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $875,000

Ticking ALL BOXES with quality inclusions & finishes on a level, low maintenance, fenced, pet friendly block of land within walking distance to town. ...

Hidden Sunrise Gem

46 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 $785,000 to...

Sitting behind a private fence is this immaculate home set on a 604m2 low maintenance block with lovely established gardens and a north-east aspect. Perfectly...

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014