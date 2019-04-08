Trump’s tax returns will ‘never’ be released

White House chief of staff says that US President Donald Trump won’t have to release his tax returns, according to US law. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP

White House chief of staff says that US President Donald Trump won’t have to release his tax returns, according to US law. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Sunday that the Democrats will "never" see US President Trump's tax returns.

"They know the terms under law by which the IRS can give them the documents, but political hit job is not one of those reasons," Mulvaney said on Fox News Sunday.

According to the New York Times, on Wednesday, the Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Democratic Representative Richard Neal, formally requested six years of the president's tax returns, saying he needed to see them in order to "review whether the IRS is carrying out its responsibilities."

Mr Mulvaney said this was more evidence that the "Democrat party is infested with Trump derangement syndrome."

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal has lodged a formal request that Donald Trump and the IRS produce his tax returns. Picture: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

"They still cannot accept the fact that he won the election and they'll do everything they can to try and either undo that or prevent that from happening again," he told Fox News Channel's Bill Hemmer.

Mr Mulvaney added that the Democrats "knew they were not going to get these taxes."

"To be clear, you believe Democrats will never see the president's tax returns?" Mr Hemmer asked.

Mr Mulvaney answered in the negative.

"Oh, no, never," he said.

Donald Trump will “never” have to release her tax returns, according to the White House chief of staff. Picture: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

"Nor should they," the acting chief of staff continued. "Keep in mind that's an issue that was already litigated during the election. Voters knew that he could have given his tax returns, they knew that he didn't and they elected him anyways, which is, of course, what drives the Democrats crazy."

"But they know they're not going to get this, they just want the attention on the issue because they don't want to talk to us about policy," Mr Mulvaney added.

Over on ABC's This Week, Mr Trump's lawyer Jay Sekulow doubted that Democrats had a "legitimate legislative purpose" to see the returns.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has defended the move by Richard Neal to demand US President Donald Trump's tax returns for six years. Picture: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite



"It's not the law for the United States. We don't have a requirement that presidents do that," he said of releasing tax returns. "This president decided not to because he has an ongoing IRS audit."

This story first appeared in the New York Times and is republished with permission.