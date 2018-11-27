Menu
President Donald Trump. Picture: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Property

For sale: Donald Trump’s first mansion

by LISA HERBERTSON
27th Nov 2018 1:15 PM

DONALD Trump was only 35 when he and his first wife, Ivana, purchased their starter mansion - a 5.8 acre home on a peninsula in Greenwich, Connecticut for $4 million.

It was the first of many mansions after hitting it big in New York real estate, and it was used mostly by Ivana as a weekender.

Now, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com it has hit the market for a whopping $45 million.

The six-acre estate has two pools, a tennis court, a putting green as well as a very distinct 'White House' look.

Real White House vibe. Picture: CNN
And was extensively decorated by Ivana who, as luck would have it, was decorating their new Plaza Hotel purchase in Manhattan at the time and she was able to use many of those materials to glam up the Connecticut mansion - including a king's ransom of gold leaf, which was applied to mouldings and freely throughout the residence.

With eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a 22-seat theatre the mansion was won by Ivana in the divorce, which she then sold to Robert and Suzanne Steinberg for $US15 million.

They immediately set about toning down much of the glitz and expanded the property by adding a tennis court, indoor lap pool, sauna and a 4,000-square-foot addition with guest suites.

Movie anyone?
The massive Georgian Colonial main house and guesthouse have eight bedrooms, thirteen baths, a three-storey rotunda foyer with double grand staircase, formal rooms and views of Long Island Sound.

There's also a home theatre, putting green, multiple terraces and patios and three fully-equipped staff apartments.

In October 2014, the Steinbergs put the mansion on the market for $US54 million.

But after no success, dropped the price to $45 million in 2016.

And, after not finding a buyer then, it has hit the market again with similar price hopes - a fair whack more than Trump's initial outlay.

The listing agent is Tamar Lurie of Coldwell Banker in Greenwich, Connecticut.

What a spot.
Glam throughout.
Take a dip.
Everything you ever wanted.
