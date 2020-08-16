Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Donald Trump‘s brother dies

by Alex Turner-Cohen
16th Aug 2020 1:16 PM

 

Donald Trump's brother Robert has died a day after the US President rushed to New York to visit him in hospital.

Robert Trump was 72 years old and close with Donald, who is 74.

The President called his brother "his best friend" in a statement put out today.

The White House did not immediately release details about why Robert Trump had been hospitalised.

Robert Trump died "peacefully" last night, according to a White House statement.

Originally published as Donald Trump's brother dies

More Stories

donald trump editors picks robert trump

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Roadwork for three weeks on the Summerland Way

        Premium Content Roadwork for three weeks on the Summerland Way

        News THE work will be done between 7am and 6pm on weekdays.

        Red benches aim to spark an important discussion

        Premium Content Red benches aim to spark an important discussion

        News “HAVING them at the front of the hospital reminds people that victims often end up...

        Man to face trial over supply of ice

        Premium Content Man to face trial over supply of ice

        News The allegation is he supplied 230.2 grams of methamphetamine

        Forty years on, school maths comp makes its mark

        Premium Content Forty years on, school maths comp makes its mark

        News Primary school students from seven schools in Lismore will join their NSW...