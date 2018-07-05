Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
According to a report, US President Donald Trump asked aides last year if he could invade Venezuela. Picture: Getty Images/AP
According to a report, US President Donald Trump asked aides last year if he could invade Venezuela. Picture: Getty Images/AP
Politics

Trump asked about ‘invading Venezuela’

by New York Post
5th Jul 2018 5:41 AM

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pressed his top military aides about whether he could invade Venezuela during an Oval Office discussion last year.

His inquiry came during a discussion about imposing sanctions on the South American country as it was roiled by political and economic crises, according to a report on Wednesday.

According to the New York Post, the suggestion stunned the aides, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and national security adviser H.R. McMaster - both of whom are no longer with the Trump administration - and sparked a heated debate for about five minutes last August, the Associated Press reported.

Donald Trump asked his military advisers about invading Trump asked about invading Venezuela. Picture: AP
Donald Trump asked his military advisers about invading Trump asked about invading Venezuela. Picture: AP

General McMaster was among the advisers who explained that any military action could backfire and threaten the support the US built up with other Latin American governments to punish President Nicolas Maduro for jailing opponents and consolidating power in an effort to establish a dictatorship.

Despite the arguments against, Mr Trump persisted and brought up the successful use of the US military to invade Panama and Grenada in the 1980s.

Although the US President gave no indication he was about to call up the military, the idea appeared to remain in his head.

The next day, on August 11, Mr Trump floated the idea that he would use a "military option" to solve the escalating unrest in Venezuela that threatened security in the area.

"We are all over the world and we have troops all over the world in places that are very, very far away," the president said. "Venezuela is not very far away and the people are suffering, and they are dying. We have many options for Venezuela, including a possible military option if necessary."

 

Mr Trump also mentioned the proposal with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, the AP reported, and in September spoke to leaders of four Latin American countries at the United Nations General Assembly about it.

Eventually, Gen. McMaster was able to persuade Mr Trump of how dangerous an invasion would be.

​The White House declined comment, the AP reported, but a spokesman for the National Security Council said the US will consider all options to restore Venezuela's democracy.

The US, Canada and the European Union have slapped sanctions on Maduro and dozens of Venezuela officials over allegations of corruption, drug trafficking and human rights abuses.

 

This article first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

Related Items

Show More

Top Stories

    'Please give me a go': Dad just wants a home for his girls

    premium_icon 'Please give me a go': Dad just wants a home for his girls

    News A SINGLE father with two young daughters is pleading for help after failing to secure a rental property for more than a year.

    More than 30 witnesses to tragic public stabbing

    premium_icon More than 30 witnesses to tragic public stabbing

    Crime A father of four lost his life senselessly on his birthday

    Master plan for $8 million redevelopment of Casino site

    premium_icon Master plan for $8 million redevelopment of Casino site

    Council News A major revamp is planned for this popular sporting precinct

    What happened when a furniture maker met a stone mason

    premium_icon What happened when a furniture maker met a stone mason

    News Two master tradesmen share their craft and a few laughs

    Local Partners