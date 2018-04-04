Racy details about Don Jr.’s mistress

US reality TV star Aubrey O'Day had an affair with Donald Trump Jr. Pictures: Supplied

MIKE "The Situation" Sorrentino claims Donald Trump Jr's alleged former mistress Aubrey O'Day is "parched" for fame and he is surprised that news of their rumoured affair didn't come out earlier.

"Aubrey is a very nice girl but she tends to be parched at times … a little thirsty," Sorrentino told the New York Post.

"I love her, but yes."

The slang word "thirsty" has several meanings, including a proclivity for fame-seeking, as well as sexual availability.

When asked by Page Six about her affair with Don Jr, Sorrentino said: "I'm surprised it has been kept a secret this long. I didn't know about it, I heard there was someone she had hooked up with who was very high profile."

United front. Donald Trump Jr., left, and Vanessa Trump were pictured together at the White House over Easter. Picture: AP

After revealing Vanessa Trump was divorcing Don Jr last month, Page Six reported the President's oldest son had an affair with Celebrity Apprentice contestant O'Day in 2011 as they filmed the show.

Neither Don Jr. or O'Day have commented on the reports.

Don Jr, 40, and his wife Vanessa, also 40, split after she filed for an uncontested divorce after 12 years of marriage.

"After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways," the Trumps said in a statement to E! this month.

"We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time".

Aubrey went on to date The Situation's Jersey Shore co-star Pauly D after hooking up on E! reality series Famously Single, and he and O'Day shot reality show Marriage Boot Camp.

It airs later this year, but sources said that Pauly D breaks up with O'Day on the show.

The Situation also revealed details about Jersey Shore co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's newborn baby daughter - her name is Sky.

Ortiz-Magro missed the London premiere of MTV's reunion series Jersey Shore Family Vacation after learning that his girlfriend Jen Harley's water had broken.

Sources said the second he landed in London, he turned around and flew back to Vegas to be with her.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which was filmed in Miami and features the original cast "all grown up," screens on MTV.